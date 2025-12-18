Apple AirTags Four-Pack Discount Rockets 43%

One of the season’s most interesting Apple markdowns just went live: The four-pack of AirTags is down 43 percent, leaving the bundle stuck at around $54 compared to its $99 list price. That makes each tracker about $14, an abnormally low price that undercuts most sale pricing on single units and even some holiday bundles.

Discounts on AirTags appear frequently but rarely go this low. They carry an MSRP of $99 (for a four-pack) or $29 for “à la carte.” The majority of promotions take 15% to 25% off the package; 43% is excellent, and is competitive with the very best seasonal lows. At this price, the four-pack is far more economical than stacking single-tag discounts.

For gift-givers, it’s an easy half-and-half: keep two, wrap two. If you’re already in Apple’s ecosystem, it’s a tactile way to tag keys, luggage, backpacks, cameras, or even a bike seat post without paying extra for that peace of mind.

AirTags work with Apple’s Find My network, which uses the vast installed base of iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices to help find lost items. Apple says there are more than 2 billion active devices in the world, and that scale is what makes AirTags useful: even if your tag slips out of Bluetooth range, nearby Apple devices can anonymously ping back its location to you.

Close-range precision is equally strong. With iPhone models featuring the U1 chip, Precision Finding leverages Ultra Wideband and on-screen directions to guide you directly to a nearby misplaced item. It comes with a replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts for around a year, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, Lost Mode with NFC contact, and a built-in speaker for playing a Find My chime.

The travel use case is particularly interesting. Industry studies such as SITA’s Baggage IT Insights have shown that airlines are still failing to adequately manage tens of millions of bags around the world every year. AirTags can help travelers keep track of where a suitcase actually is in real time — information that might accelerate recovery with an airline agent on the spot.

Weekend travelers and daily commuters will see immediate return on investment when tagging checked luggage, carry-ons, or day-to-day essentials. Parents can slip one into a school backpack or instrument case. Photographers frequently tuck a tag in their camera bag; cyclists surreptitiously stow one under a saddle. Pet owners use third-party collar holders to keep track of an adventurous cat or dog during walks or at playtime in the yard.

Independent reviewers, including consumer publications that have been running for decades, consistently score AirTags as the best option for iPhone users due to the network advantage and ultra-wideband-powered precision. On Android, options from Tile or Chipolo are solid — just be aware that AirTags are made for iOS and the Find My network.

Apple built AirTags to be safe from day one, with anti-stalking protections that have widened over time. iPhones notify people when they are being tracked without their knowledge as they move about, and Apple and Google together introduced a cross-platform API for alerts about unwanted trackers on Android, increasing community awareness of the problem. AirTags also play a chirp every now and then if they’ve been away from their owner for too long, and there is an explicit consenting process tied to your Apple ID before a user can set them up.

Accessories are not included. Add a little more to the budget if you require a key ring or luggage-loop attachment — third-party mounts are much cheaper than Apple’s leather offerings. For a replacement battery, a typical CR2032 cell is good, and if you opt for a child-safe “bitterant” cell, please ensure the contact in the compartment is adequate once you have fitted it.

Once paired, you name each tag based on what it is, turn on its notifications, and set Lost Mode so if someone scans your NFC-compatible tag they can see a number to contact you. Hold onto the packaging and receipts — the policies of major retailers often allow price matching if an item’s price drops again within a certain amount of time.

Bottom line: It’s a 43 percent discount on the AirTags four-pack, so it’s a great Apple deal. If you’ve been wanting to build a small fleet of trackers — or if you want some last-minute gifts that people will actually use — now is the time to buy.