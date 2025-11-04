Apple AirTags 4‑Pack Plummets by 34% at Amazon

One of the best deals out there has finally arrived to passcode-averse travel gate-trotters and forgetful key holders alike. The Apple AirTags 4‑pack is currently $64.99 at Amazon, down from their normal list price of $99 — a 34 percent reduction which amounts to around one tag every $16.25. For an Apple accessory that doesn’t often plunge this much, it’s among the best value plays you can make heading into peak travel season.

AirTags generally hover around full price with occasional dips that tend to get stuck in the $75 to $85 range for a 4‑pack. It’s not often you spot the package for less than $65, especially from a major retailer. If you have been waiting to outfit luggage, keys, backpacks or other bags (heck, even checked luggage), this discount undercuts regular sale prices by a significant amount.

Value also doubles with the four‑pack. For many, I think they will find that one tag very quickly becomes two or three as they attach them to travel gear, wallets and everyday carry items. And when you purchase in bulk at this price, that allows you to avoid piecemeal purchases at a higher per‑unit cost.

AirTags connect to Apple’s Find My network, which Apple says uses more than a billion devices to help locate lost items. And the magic of that dense network is why AirTagged luggage can ping its location even when it’s just out of sight behind an airport wall you’ll never reach. In densely packed nodes, your tracker could silently update as any passing iPhones get close, producing a near-real-time string of digital breadcrumbs.

The case to students and their parents is not to the head, but rather to the hands. For the comparable annual figure of mishandled bags reported by SITA’s Baggage IT Insights, see its reports: there have been millions of such bags every year, a figure that has recently ranged around seven per 1,000 passengers. When a piece of your luggage misses a connection, an AirTag can provide you with the precise word on which terminal or carousel it landed, often before an airline agent has the official update.

On iPhone 11 and later, Precision Finding leverages Ultra Wideband technology to direct you to your tag with onscreen arrows and distance readouts. In my own tight little spaces — hotel rooms or rental cars — that directional nudge saves me time digging and guessing.

Setup is nearly instant. Now you just pull out the tab, hold it next to your iPhone, and give it a name. Bluetooth LE takes care of connections when it’s nearby, and the Find My network does when it’s not. Precision Finding needs an iPhone with a U1 (iPhone 11 and later), but all modern iPhones are capable of ringing an AirTag or showing its last location.

The battery life is usually well over a year on a user‑replaceable CR2032 coin cell. The tags are IP67‑rated for resistance to water and dust, so they can take on the rainy dash to your car or the bump and grind of a baggage hold. Accessories — key rings or luggage loops — will probably be necessary to attach them securely to keys and bags.

Apple designed AirTags to rotate Bluetooth identifiers, use end‑to‑end encryption with the Find My network and feature a paired‑owner lock that prevents other people from being able to track you with an AirTag. iPhones will notify users if an unfamiliar AirTag seems to be traveling with them, and Android now has support for similar “unknown tracker” alerts based on a shared specification from Apple and Google. These protections update as the platform does.

For extra comfort, you can also set Lost Mode to show a contact number if someone taps your tag with an NFC-enabled phone (useful for Good Samaritan recoveries of wallets or cameras or backpacks).

How it compares with alternatives from Tile and Samsung

Tile and Samsung also offer competent trackers, but they’re best within their own ecosystems. Tile’s network is also extensive, albeit less dense than Apple’s in much of the world, and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 is excellent for Samsung Galaxy users. If you have adopted the Apple universe, then AirTags win for network reach, iOS integration and Precision Finding on compatible iPhones.

The 4‑pack’s per‑unit price as of right now also bests many competitors when you consider similar features, especially UWB precision and Find My coverage.

Who Should Take the Plunge on This Deal Right Now

Who is helped the most: Frequent fliers and holiday travelers — tag your checked suitcase, carry‑on, even your daily bag and keep a spare for a rental car key or camera case. Parents use them to monitor school backpacks and instrument cases. They tuck them into gear bags for shoots and shows. Even at home you can consistently save a heart attack when you’re getting ready and need to find your keys without having to search frantically for them.

If you’ve been sitting around waiting for an easy way to add item tracking across your basics, this 34% drop is a rare opening.

Stock and pricing fluctuate rapidly during high shopping season, but as long as this is still available, it’s a no‑brainer of a recommendation for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem.