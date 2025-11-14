Apple AirTag Plummets to $18 in Early Black Friday Deal

A rare early Black Friday deal has dropped the price of Apple’s AirTag to an all-time low of $18, making one of the most popular Bluetooth trackers out there something of an impulse buy. This is the moment for Apple fans on the fence about tagging their keys, luggage, or backpack: once Apple starts making the math easy.

Why This $18 AirTag Deal Is a Standout Value Today

Single AirTag sales tend to be conspicuously stingy. The list price is $29, and while the four-packs sometimes tick lower during holiday sales, solos seldom drop below the $20 threshold. $18 is something like 38% off the typical sticker price and, more importantly, the least expensive way to test the ecosystem without signing on for a bundle.

For comparison, a four-pack on sale usually falls at about $79 to $89, or around $20 per tag. This markdown, a solo tag, is unusually combative, so it’s the best way to lure in customers who only want or need one, or to test the waters first.

Key Apple AirTag Features That Matter for Everyday Use

The advantage of the AirTag is the Find My network. Apple noted that its active devices exceeded 2 billion worldwide, so a lost tag is much more likely to ping through nearby Apple devices. That density is the secret sauce and part of why travelers, commuters, and parents flock to AirTags over generic Bluetooth trackers.

Precision Finding, introduced with the U1 ultra-wideband chip on iPhone 11 and later, provides a guiding arrow and distance readout when you get close (think the last 10 meters indoors where standard Bluetooth can feel squishy). There’s also a built-in speaker that will chirp when you’re near (and, maybe it borrows too much from the Tile line) and a replaceable CR2032 battery that should last about a year in most cases.

Durability isn’t an afterthought either. AirTag is rated IP67, meaning it can withstand dust and survive a dive into one meter of water for 30 minutes, handy when you get caught in the rain or someone sends up an unexpected splash.

Real-Life Apple AirTag Use Cases Worth Considering Now

Frequent flyers slip AirTags into checked suitcases to confirm that bags are actually being routed.

Musicians tuck one into instrument cases for peace of mind on tour.

Parents tuck a tag into a child’s backpack for clarity at the end of the day.

Cyclists hide a tag under the saddle of a bike as a theft deterrent and recovery aid.

These are scenarios that perfectly match AirTag’s strengths: huge network coverage, precise cues up close, and an easy setup process that takes seconds with an iPhone or iPad.

How Apple AirTag Compares With Alternatives Like Tile

Tile and other Bluetooth trackers can be less expensive up front, but they operate on more limited crowdsourced networks that only update an item’s location once it is out of Bluetooth range. There’s one notable exception, Chipolo’s One Spot, which also taps the Find My network thanks to Apple, but Precision Finding continues to be a feature exclusive to AirTags on supported iPhones powered by the U1 chip.

One note: AirTag doesn’t come with a keyring hole, so most people attach a holder or strap. Accessories range from the simple (silicone loops that are budget-friendly) to the luxurious (leather keychains add up fast). Another good option, The Flat Knot, has it for $18, which also helps keep your total spend extremely competitive.

Privacy for AirTag has changed since the product first came out. Apple has been increasing the friction to deter unwelcome tracking, tightening alerts, and tuning in collaboration with Google to present cross-platform unwelcome tracker notifications. That includes both iPhone and Android users getting alerts on their devices if a tracker that doesn’t belong to them looks like it is moving with the person—an important safeguard that independent digital rights groups have advocated.

Purchase Tips Before You Check Out and Start Tracking

If you only need one tracker, this is the deal to beat. If you’re tagging luggage and keys, look at the per-tag pricing across the four-pack; sale bundles sometimes fall in that ballpark ($17.99), but today’s $18 single is particularly good.

Give the tag a name—“Carry-On,” “Gym Bag,” or “Keys”—tied to its home once you purchase it so Precision Finding and sound prompts are intuitive when stress runs high. Opt for a high-visibility accessory color for bags that get schlepped, and stock a spare CR2032 battery in a drawer so you’re never left wanting.

Bottom line: At $18, the AirTag is that rare early Black Friday triumph, meaningfully undercutting its normal price without skimping on function. If you’re inside Apple’s ecosystem of devices, this is the smart (and simple) way to stop wasting time—and your stuff.