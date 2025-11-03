Apple AirTag four-pack drops to a record low $64.99

Keep misplacing keys, wallets, or luggage? A rare deal has pushed the Apple AirTag four-pack to a record-low $64.99, saving you $34.01 from the usual $99.00. For any iPhone user, this is as cheap as you will get for precision tracking of your everyday items.
The deal at a major retailer is taking a percentage off, and these drops typically last a day at most, so if you’ve been looking to tag your essentials, here is your chance to outfit your whole home at once.
Why this deal matters
The four-pack typically lists at $99, so $64.99 represents a 34% discount, an unusually deep cut for a first-party Apple accessory.
Sure, $29 apiece doesn’t sound excessive, but it adds up fast buying even half a dozen for your bag and oversized coat.
Price trackers and resale trends show this coming in below — rare, especially from top-tier retailers. If you’re already a household proponent of the longstanding Apple product life cycle, this is an easy, immediate daily life peace of mind to add.
How Apple AirTags find lost items using Find My network
How do these AirTags work? AirTags work through the Find My network, using the billions of nearby Apple devices anonymously and securely to ping your tracker. Apple reports over 2 billion active devices — your lost item can ping any passing iPhone’s location without uploading personal data. Apple provides the network, but a Quick system tracks the final GPS location on a map that’s displayed for you.
When you’re close, compatible iPhones use Ultra Wideband for Precision Finding, guiding you to the tag with on-screen arrows and distance readouts. If you don’t need the visual assist, you can also play a loud chime to flush a tag out from under couch cushions or inside a bag. Setup is near-instant: bring a tag near your iPhone, pair, name it for its item, and you’re done. From there, you can see its last known spot on a map, enable notifications if it’s left behind, and share items with family members.
Real-world wins for travelers and families
Frequent flyers embraced AirTags during airline chaos for good reason. SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has reported mishandled bag rates around 7–8 per 1,000 passengers in recent years, and a tiny tracker can be the difference between blind waiting and actionable location info when a suitcase detours to another city.
At home, AirTags are equally practical: keys, backpacks, cameras, bike saddlebags, instrument cases, even pet collars. Independent tests from organizations like Consumer Reports have highlighted the AirTag’s accuracy for iPhone users and the strength of the Find My network in urban areas where Apple devices are dense.
Battery life, durability, and helpful extras
Each AirTag runs on a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell that typically lasts about a year. Replacements are inexpensive and widely available, and you’ll get an alert when it’s time to swap. The tags are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, so they can survive a puddle or a rainy walk.
Practical tips, pricing notes, and privacy protections
- Consider purchasing a few lower-profile holders or key rings to fasten tags to awkward or odd-shaped items. A thin case that prevents the tag from being seen in most bags or luggage is very practical.
- Consider purchasing a few lower-profile holders or key rings to fasten tags to awkward or odd-shaped items. A thin case that prevents the tag from being seen in most bags or luggage is very practical.
- There are several privacy and safety protections.
- Even assuming an unknown tag is traveling with you in an incidental scenario, iPhones can use proactive alerts to notify you. The tag emits an audible tone over time. A global specification on unwanted alerts for trackers created by Apple and Google allows Android phones to warn users of unfamiliar compatible trackers. The locations are encrypted end-to-end within the Find My network, and the owner is able to lock a tag if it’s lost to show a number that someone with any modern smartphone can scan.
Who should buy and who should wait?
- AirTags are on sale to iPhone owners. On the other hand, Android owners may want to consider alternatives, such as Tile or Galaxy SmartTag 3 for Samsung customers. AirTags are the most convenient option for iPhone users looking for the broadest coverage. With this record-low price, you can easily accompany the basics—keys, wallet, luggage, backpack—for less than the price of a new phone. If you’re fed up with looking for stuff every day, this unique promotion will save you time as well.