Apple AirTag four-pack drops to a record low $64.99

Keep misplacing keys, wallets, or luggage? A rare deal has pushed the Apple AirTag four-pack to a record-low $64.99, saving you $34.01 from the usual $99.00. For any iPhone user, this is as cheap as you will get for precision tracking of your everyday items.

The deal at a major retailer is taking a percentage off, and these drops typically last a day at most, so if you’ve been looking to tag your essentials, here is your chance to outfit your whole home at once.

Why this deal matters

The four-pack typically lists at $99, so $64.99 represents a 34% discount, an unusually deep cut for a first-party Apple accessory.

Sure, $29 apiece doesn’t sound excessive, but it adds up fast buying even half a dozen for your bag and oversized coat.

Price trackers and resale trends show this coming in below — rare, especially from top-tier retailers. If you’re already a household proponent of the longstanding Apple product life cycle, this is an easy, immediate daily life peace of mind to add.

How do these AirTags work? AirTags work through the Find My network, using the billions of nearby Apple devices anonymously and securely to ping your tracker. Apple reports over 2 billion active devices — your lost item can ping any passing iPhone’s location without uploading personal data. Apple provides the network, but a Quick system tracks the final GPS location on a map that’s displayed for you.

When you’re close, compatible iPhones use Ultra Wideband for Precision Finding, guiding you to the tag with on-screen arrows and distance readouts. If you don’t need the visual assist, you can also play a loud chime to flush a tag out from under couch cushions or inside a bag. Setup is near-instant: bring a tag near your iPhone, pair, name it for its item, and you’re done. From there, you can see its last known spot on a map, enable notifications if it’s left behind, and share items with family members.

Real-world wins for travelers and families

Frequent flyers embraced AirTags during airline chaos for good reason. SITA’s Baggage IT Insights has reported mishandled bag rates around 7–8 per 1,000 passengers in recent years, and a tiny tracker can be the difference between blind waiting and actionable location info when a suitcase detours to another city.

At home, AirTags are equally practical: keys, backpacks, cameras, bike saddlebags, instrument cases, even pet collars. Independent tests from organizations like Consumer Reports have highlighted the AirTag’s accuracy for iPhone users and the strength of the Find My network in urban areas where Apple devices are dense.

Battery life, durability, and helpful extras

Each AirTag runs on a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell that typically lasts about a year. Replacements are inexpensive and widely available, and you’ll get an alert when it’s time to swap. The tags are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, so they can survive a puddle or a rainy walk.

Practical tips, pricing notes, and privacy protections