Apple AirTag four-pack deal is still $35 off the set

The four-pack of Apple AirTags proved to be a red-hot crowd favorite on Prime Day, and this bundle continues to hold at that level with a stellar $35 discount. At around $65 for the set, the per-tag cost comes to about $16 — well below their normal price of about $29 each and one of the few truly useful real-world tech buys lingering after the sales rush.

Why this AirTag four-pack discount still matters

Price reductions on Apple hardware tend to be more incremental than profound, which is what makes this one such an oddity. The four-pack usually lists at $99, and deal-tracking market analysts and price-monitoring services show that $65 ties the all-time discount. For the traveler, the parent, the cyclist, and anyone who tends to misplace keys (or essentially anything else), that value is plain: four reliable trackers you can set loose right now without waiting around for another sales cycle some time down the road.

What sets AirTag apart from other item trackers

AirTag’s ace in the hole is the Find My network, which taps into hundreds of millions of Apple devices to anonymously bounce around the whereabouts of a lost tag. That’s a hard act to follow. On U1-equipped iPhones — the feature is available on iPhone 11 and later models — Precision Finding uses ultra-wideband technology to guide you right to within inches, with directional arrows and distance indications. In the real world, it translates to “behind-the-couch-cushion” accuracy.

Key specs include a user-replaceable CR2032 battery that’s rated to last around one year, IP67 dust and water resistance, onboard speakers for pinging your lost keys, and deep Find My app integration. Separation alerts (Notify When Left Behind), Lost Mode with contact information, and per-item renaming add some good polish for everyday use.

Real travel impact, with data to back it up

Lost luggage anxiety always peaks this time of year when travel is at its busiest, and the data suggests that’s not unjustified. Still, there’s a global mishandled bag rate of 6.9 per 1,000 passengers in the SITA Baggage IT Insights report for 2023 — a step forward from the prior year but still notable given today’s all-time-high passenger volumes. AirTags provide a parallel vantage of where a bag really is, which can hasten the resolution process with an airline agent when a bag misses a connection.

Outside of airports, photographers stash AirTags in camera bags, cyclists conceal them in saddles or frames, and parents wedge them inside kids’ jackets at amusement parks. They’re not real-time GPS trackers, but for things like recoverability or “is it nearby or across town” certainty, the signal is clearly strong enough to be genuinely useful.

Apple built AirTags with several anti-stalking defenses: Bluetooth identifiers that automatically rotate, audible alerts on suspicious motion, and proactive warnings for iPhone users who might be traveling with an unfamiliar AirTag. Cross-platform unwanted tracker notices now also alert a large number of Android devices, Apple and Google announced in a joint effort that extends protection beyond the Apple ecosystem. Civil society groups fought strenuously for these guardrails, and while no system is perfect, the baseline industry standard is progressing in a positive direction.

Sharing and compatibility for iPhone, Android, and families

An iPhone is required for setup, and Precision Finding requires a U1-equipped model (an iPhone 11 or later). Apple added Item Sharing for AirTags in iOS 17, allowing up to five people to see an item’s location; this is handy if family members share car keys or vacation luggage. Android users can’t put AirTags on items, but they currently get unwanted tracker notifications and are able to scan a tag with regular NFC to see contact info provided by the owner in Lost Mode.

How to use an AirTag four-pack wisely every day

Start by covering the basics: keys, wallet, main suitcase, and a daypack or stroller. Label each tag with a clear name in the Find My app, and turn on “Notify When Left Behind” for places that aren’t home or work. With luggage, put the AirTag in an internal pocket, away from metal, to maximize signal reliability. If you delegate caregiving responsibilities, switch on Item Sharing so another trusted adult can locate the same tags without swapping phones.

For accessories, don’t pay extra for premium keyrings unless the look matters to you; cheap silicone loops and adhesive holders are just as good. Consider a narrow wallet sleeve or, perhaps, wedging an AirTag between inner layers of lining in a suitcase to prevent tampering. Some pet owners use AirTags with collars for their pets; however, it is usually recommended by veterinarians to get the right GPS collar specifically designed for live tracking of pets.

Deal bottom line: this AirTag four-pack is worth buying

Where Apple discounts are concerned, at $35 off the AirTag four-pack is about as good as it gets (after all, we’re talking about a product designed to provide a solution to one of life’s most common problems and that literally never stops paying for itself). If you missed the Prime Day madness, or need to outfit additional bags before your next trip, this is the price to bite on before it rockets back up to its normal $90-plus neighborhood.