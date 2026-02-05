Apple AirTag First‑Gen 4‑Pack Drops to $69.98 in Deal

Apple’s latest AirTags may grab headlines, but the better news for bargain hunters is a steep deal on the original version. A 4‑pack of first‑gen AirTags is available for $69.98, roughly 30% off the usual $99 list price, with single tags seen at $19.98 each. For iPhone owners who just want reliable tracking without paying new‑model premiums, this is an easy win.

Why The Previous Model Still Makes Sense

The first‑generation AirTag’s core advantage hasn’t changed: it taps into Apple’s vast Find My network. With Apple reporting more than 2 billion active devices globally, the practical effect is a huge, crowdsourced mesh that updates an AirTag’s location whenever an Apple device passes nearby. In dense urban areas or airports, that scale matters more than any spec sheet flourish.

Precision Finding on the original AirTag uses Apple’s U1 ultra‑wideband chip to guide you within feet of your item, with on‑screen arrows and haptics on compatible iPhones. In everyday scenarios—keys under a couch, a wallet wedged in a car seat, a suitcase somewhere on a carousel—that guidance is the difference between wandering and recovering.

There’s also the convenience factor. iFixit teardowns highlight the replaceable CR2032 battery, which typically lasts about a year and costs only a few dollars to swap. No charging, no cables—just a quick battery change and you’re back in business.

What the New Version Adds Over First‑Gen AirTag

The newest AirTag iteration steps up with Apple’s U2 chip, enabling more precise ranging, a louder speaker for easier audible locating, stronger Bluetooth performance, and tighter integration with newer Apple Watches. If you frequently hunt for items in noisy spaces or want the snappiest directional guidance, those refinements are meaningful.

But the fundamentals haven’t shifted. Both generations ride the same Find My backbone, both support Precision Finding on compatible devices, and both benefit from Apple’s ongoing firmware improvements. For most people tracking bags, bikes, or backpacks, the first‑gen experience remains excellent—especially at a discount.

At $69.98 for four, the cost per tag drops to about $17.50. That’s compelling versus the $29 MSRP for a single unit and notably under the $99 4‑pack list price. If you need one tag right now, $19.98 for a single is still a solid play, but the bundle offers the best value if you plan to track keys, luggage, a camera bag, and a bike—all the usual suspects.

The math is also favorable when you consider risk. SITA’s industry baggage reports have charted mishandled bag rates in the high single digits per 1,000 passengers globally in recent years. That’s not catastrophic, but it’s enough to justify tagging checked luggage. Add common everyday losses—lost keys, misplaced wallets—and the payoff for a sub‑$20 tracker becomes obvious.

Setup and best results still require an iPhone. You can view AirTags in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you can’t set them up without an iPhone. Android users can receive cross‑platform unwanted tracking alerts thanks to a joint Apple–Google spec rolled out in 2024, yet full‑fledged tracking remains Apple‑only.

A quick tip on batteries: some CR2032 cells with child‑resistant bitter coatings have historically caused contact issues in certain trackers. If an AirTag doesn’t power on after a battery swap, try a different brand without a coating or ensure the contacts are clean and firmly seated.

First‑gen AirTags benefit from Apple’s privacy updates, including audible alerts and notifications when an unknown AirTag appears to be moving with you. The industry’s Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers specification, co‑developed by Apple and Google, extends alerting across platforms. These safeguards don’t diminish the utility for owners, but they do help prevent misuse.

The newest AirTag is the pinnacle of Apple’s item tracking, but a nearly 30% drop on the first‑gen 4‑pack is the sweet spot for value. You’re getting the same sprawling network, precise UWB guidance on compatible iPhones, and a yearlong battery in a proven design—at a price that makes it easy to tag everything that matters. If you’ve been waiting to jump in, this is the time.