Apple AirTag 4-Pack Plummets to $64.98 — $34 Off

A pack of four Apple AirTags is $64.98 right now, 34% off, saving you $34.02 off the full price. If you find yourself losing keys, bags, or wallets too frequently for comfort, here’s a rare opportunity to stock up on trackers close to their lowest price.

The deal is live at a major retailer and isn’t part of any larger sales event, so it’s possible that it can vanish without warning. It’s not the lowest we’ve ever seen, but it is within a couple of bucks of the all-time best price that we’ve tracked.

Why This AirTag Four-Pack Price Is Tough to Match Today

At $64.98, that comes to about $16.25 per AirTag, well under the usual price of $29 each and the standard packaging price of $99 for four tags. That puts Apple’s trackers in the same price neighborhood as plenty of third-party options while maintaining a key advantage that keeps AirTags at the top of the pile: Find My’s enormous reach.

Apple has a massive device ecosystem, and the company said it had more than two billion active devices worldwide. Though not every device is sharing at any given time, the size of that footprint means it provides some world-beating real-world coverage for anonymously relaying the location of lost items. In densely packed cities, airports, or campuses, that density often translates into speedier and more accurate location updates than on smaller networks.

How AirTag Tracks Your Stuff and Helps You Find It Fast

The AirTag emits a secure identifier using Bluetooth Low Energy, detectable by nearby Apple devices. Those devices then update the item’s location in the Find My app using end‑to‑end encrypted, rotating identifiers to prevent unwanted tracking. When you get close, iPhone 11 and newer models (except iPhone SE) with a U1 chip support Precision Finding using Ultra Wideband to direct you with arrow and distance readouts.

There’s also a built-in speaker to let out an audible ping, along with some handy software extras, including “Notify When Left Behind,” which will alert you if you walk away without your tagged thing. For daily aches and annoyances — slipped down between couch cushions, left on a café table, or hiding in a cluttered entryway — nothing else beats the combination of sound, proximity, and directional guidance.

Real-World Uses and Reliability from Travel to Daily Carry

Travelers in particular have latched onto AirTags to track checked luggage. In recent years, airlines mishandled an average of about eight bags per 1,000 passengers, according to baggage reports compiled by SITA, and trackers have helped many flyers figure out whether their luggage is still in the wrong city or stranded in back rooms, where it can then be recovered faster with airline staff.

AirTags also work well for daily carry items — keys and backpacks, camera gear, and gym bags alike. They use a standard CR2032 coin cell battery, which should last roughly one year. Replacements are cheap and easily available in stores, and they are protected against dust and short water exposure thanks to an IP67 rating. In other words, they’re designed to withstand real life.

Compatibility and Safety Notes Every AirTag Buyer Should Know

AirTags require an iPhone or iPad to be set up, and all the functionality is natively inside the Find My app on Apple devices. Precision Finding requires an iPhone equipped with a U1 chip, but any recent iPhone can view live locations and play sounds. If you rely on Android as your primary phone, you can’t set up or administer AirTags, so consider platform-native alternatives instead.

On security, Apple and Google co‑announced a cross‑platform industry specification in 2024 that makes it possible to generate non‑consensual tracking alerts across both iOS and Android, providing more protection against unwanted tracking. Apple also advises buyers that AirTag is for items, not people or pets.

Should You Buy It Now or Wait for Another AirTag Four-Pack Deal?

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is a great time to stock up. Today’s price is one of the best we’ve tracked and undercuts buying singles by a wide margin, as well as delivering one of the best item-tracking experiences out there since Apple has countless devices in the wild.

Deals like this are typically fleeting, and in the past the four‑pack has only fallen a touch lower to about $62.99. If you’ve been thinking about tagging your keys, luggage, or everyday carry, this is the smart buy.