Apple AirPods Pro 3 are $39 off right now at $209.99

If you’re feeling the need to treat yourself with some new earbuds, Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 managed to hit a real sweet spot: They are currently on sale for $209.99 instead of their everyday price of around $249, which means that they will work out to be 16% off.

That’s a notable discount for a current-generation Apple accessory — and one of the best earbud deals around.

But more than just the price, this offer comes on a model that is made to perform in daily use: fast pairing with iPhone and iPad, best-in-class active noise cancellation, spatial audio that stitches together Apple Music’s already generous Dolby Atmos catalog. For commuters, frequent flyers and even remote workers alike, it delivers on that set of features/hype.

Why this AirPods Pro 3 deal is especially notable now

Apple products almost never get discounted outside of major shopping events, so 16% off a marquee pair of earbuds is noteworthy. Trackers of past deals and retail history indicate that sub-$210 pricing on the Pro line is usually short-lived, and especially so with this generation.

There’s also the ecosystem effect. Apple disclosed a multibillion-device active installed base across iPhone, iPad and Mac in its most recent earnings release — and AirPods are engineered to plug into that world with a minimal amount of friction. That dovetailing between devices is much harder for competitors to match and it’s one of the main reasons these discounts come and go so quickly.

If you’ve been looking for a pair of high-end earbuds in the last couple of years, you know that the field is strong. Headphones like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are fantastic but tend to cost more in the ballpark of $249–$299. For $209.99, AirPods Pro 3 is the value play for people on iPhones who want that integration and reliability.

Key day-to-day AirPods Pro 3 features that matter most

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode: Independent testers consistently rank Apple’s ANC in the top tier for taming engine rumble and office chatter, and Transparency Mode lets voices and announcements through without removing an earbud. Switching is a breeze with the quick toggle in Control Center.

Adaptive Audio and Personalized Sound: Apple's software can calibrate sound to your listening profile and surroundings, preserving a consistent volume level without frequent turning up or down. It's particularly helpful when going from a quiet room to a busy street.

Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking: Movies and music feel more enveloping thanks to support for higher-quality video and a spatial audio experience with dynamic head tracking. Purists may want standard stereo for some tracks, but the effect is believable on films and live recordings in particular.

Battery and Charging: All Pro models are rated by Apple for all-day listening with the charging case in use. Real-world tests by outlets such as Consumer Reports and RTINGS generally fall in line with those claims, hovering in the multi-hour range per charge with sufficient top-ups in the case to last through a full workday and more.

Durability and Findability: The buds and case are water- and dust-resistant enough to handle workouts or commutes, while Find My support with precision locating will help you quickly recover a lost case — tiny features that can spare you some headaches in the long run.

How the AirPods Pro 3 price compares with rivals today

AirPods Pro 3 cost $209.99, undercutting many rivals around the price point while matching or outpacing them in key areas that matter most to people who already own an iPhone: connection stability, voice call clarity and device switching. Sony and Bose continue to rule over some noise-canceling and tuning preferences for Android users, but for iOS, the friction-free experience is tough to beat at this price.

And there are downstream savings to consider: easy setup (on iCloud devices), low app overhead, and dependable firmware updates. For office and travel, the softer benefits translate into fewer interruptions in use and more years of useful life.

Who should take this AirPods Pro 3 deal and why

For those with longer travel or commutes (likely a subset of iPhone owners), they’ll get the most out of these buds due to ANC performance and near-instantaneous switching between iOS devices. If you’re coming from regular AirPods, the differences in fit, isolation and sound quality are readily apparent.

Gym-goers who require a true seal, and for whom sweat resistance is a big deal, will also be well served — though very specific audiophile EQ needs may still sway you toward brands that emphasize manual programming. The default Apple sound profile is clean and balanced enough for most listening, from pop hits to podcasts to conference calls.

Smart buying tips before you check out with AirPods Pro 3

Check the model and case: If you want to go single cable, make sure you find USB-C charging case versions. Verify the return windows and warranty, and if you plan to use it daily I would consider adding AppleCare.

Watch the price: If you do see the price bounce back up, set an alert — recent discounts on Apple accessories have not lasted very long.

But with $39 off, this is an already solid entry point — even if all you need are a reliable pair of on-the-go earphones that play nice with your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Bottom line: For $209.99, AirPods Pro 3 offer great noise canceling, well-executed software features and the category’s best iOS experience. And for that price, with that combination, this is the best earbud deal to beat right now.