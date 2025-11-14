Apple AirPods 4 Hit Their Lowest Price Ever

The freshest deal on Apple’s entry-tier earbuds is the best yet, and it brings AirPods 4 down to $84.99. That’s a 34% discount from the $129 list price and, as it happens, the lowest price on record — not to mention a rare sub-$90 tag for current-gen Apple audio gear. It’s available now from a major retailer with no membership hoops to jump through, so anyone can take advantage of it as long as stock remains.

What Makes This Price Stand Out Right Now

Apple hardware isn’t accustomed to falling this far, this fast. Industry trackers at firms such as Counterpoint Research peg Apple’s share of the world’s true wireless shipments at roughly a third, and that degree of clout helps keep street prices steadier than many rivals. It’s rare to see 34% off outside of clearance cycles, especially for a product still early in its retail life. For iPhone owners on a budget, this is the time to buy.

There’s a second deal of sorts, too: The AirPods 4 model with active noise cancellation has also been discounted to $148.99, but that $30.01 discount isn’t as substantial.

If you need ANC, that’s still a significant reduction. If you simply want a solid pair of Apple earbuds for as little money as possible, the non-ANC model is the headline play for $84.99.

What You Get With Apple AirPods 4 Today Explained

AirPods 4 accentuate Apple’s long-established formula with better audio tuning, a smaller and lighter case, and USB-C charging for easier top-ups across the newest Apple devices. And there’s also the open-fit design, which preserves that recognizable AirPods look and feel — but of course, the non-ANC version doesn’t come with silicone tips, so passive isolation is limited by design.

Integration remains the big draw. AirPods 4 feature seamless switching between iPhone, iPad, and Mac; hands-free Siri; precise Find My location for both the case and the buds; and adaptive stem-press controls. These features are at their strongest within Apple’s club. Pairing with Android or Windows is fine over standard Bluetooth, but you won’t get most of the seamless software extras that give AirPods an edge.

A brief reality check for expectations: lacking ANC or a seal from ear tips, these are not the buds for loud commutes on trains and in open offices. In less noisy environments, however, the new tuning yields music and podcasts that are balanced more like better entry models of old, and because its case is smaller, it’s easier to fit in your pocket every day.

Who Should Buy and Who Should Skip These AirPods

Buy if you’re an iPhone user who prioritizes convenience, clean call quality, and a featherweight fit. This price is a little too perfect not to be specifically for them, students, commuters, and anybody who wants their first pair of AirPods without costing three figures. The open-fit design is also good if you like to have situational awareness while walking or working.

Skip if you require strong isolation or travel frequently in noisy environments. If so, you might want to consider leveling up with the AirPods 4 with ANC at $148.99, or try options with silicone tips and noise canceling. It is worth noting that there are plenty of competitors at this price point that seem to place a higher priority on isolation and features than they do on a polished ecosystem.

Alternatives to Consider at Similar Prices

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are often discounted to $79–$99 and offer ANC and a sealed fit, but they won’t match Apple’s cross-device capabilities. Jabra’s Elite 4 frequently goes for about $80–$100 and delivers dependable multipoint and good call quality. If you are platform-agnostic and isolation is what you care about most, these could be workable choices.

Still, Apple’s close integration is a differentiator. Research from CIRP and others has found high rates of multi-device ownership among iPhone users, and that is where AirPods really shine — an “instant, obvious” connection experience combined with iCloud sync means seamless switching, something that is very hard to replicate elsewhere. That convenience surcharge almost never arrives with a 34% discount, which is why this deal jumps out.

Bottom Line and Buying Tips for AirPods 4 Deals

AirPods 4, priced at $84.99, ties its best-ever price to undercut many midrange rivals while maintaining Apple’s signature ease of use. Anticipate that stock and pricing will be in flux — high-visibility offers of mainstream earbuds do have a tendency to sell out fast as shoppers pounce. If you’ve been hanging back from upgrading an older pair or jumping in for the first time, this is the sweet spot.

Pro tip: Check out quickly after adding to cart because retailers tend to change prices based on inventory without warning. If you want ANC, the pricier model is also on sale, but today’s stunner is the $84.99 version. This is the value pick to beat for most iPhone users who don’t need heavy noise blocking.