Apple AirPods 4 Drop 22% in a New Limited-Time Deal

If you’ve been holding out for an easy win on everyday earbuds, this is the moment. Apple’s AirPods 4 are currently marked down by 22%, cutting the price from $129 to $99.99 at major retailers such as Amazon. That $29.01 savings puts a popular pair of buds squarely into impulse-buy territory without skimping on the core experience iPhone users want.

Why This 22% Price Cut Stands Out for Shoppers

AirPods rarely spend long stretches at a deep discount, which is why this drop is worth a second look. Apple continues to dominate true wireless shipments, with industry trackers like IDC consistently placing the company at or near the top of the global wearables market. Demand tends to keep prices firm, so a meaningful markdown on a current-gen model is notable.

At roughly the $100 threshold, AirPods 4 shift from “nice to have” to “easy recommendation” for iPhone owners who want dependable buds with minimal setup friction. It’s the kind of price window that historically sells out fast, especially when stock consolidates around one or two major sellers.

Features That Matter Day to Day for AirPods 4

The appeal here is simplicity. AirPods 4 pair in seconds with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, switch between devices automatically, and support hands-free Siri for quick control. If you’re used to juggling Bluetooth menus, the convenience alone is worth the jump.

Audio is the headline feature. Personalized Spatial Audio tailors sound to your ear shape using your iPhone’s sensors, adding a sense of space that flatters modern mixes and live recordings. With Apple Music’s growing catalog of Dolby Atmos tracks, that spatial effect isn’t just a demo trick — it shows up in everyday listening.

Battery life is practical rather than flashy. The USB-C charging case supplies up to 30 additional hours, so top-ups are painless and you can carry a week of commuting without reaching for a wall socket. The buds themselves handle multiple sessions per charge, and the switch to USB-C means one cable powers your iPhone, Mac, and case.

They’re sweat- and water-resistant, which covers workouts and the occasional downpour. Add in Find My support for locating a misplaced earbud and solid mic quality for calls, and you’ve got a set that checks the everyday boxes.

What You Give Up Versus Premium Models and ANC

This deal targets Apple’s more affordable AirPods 4 configuration, which does not include active noise cancellation. If you commute on trains or fly often, that feature on premium models like AirPods Pro remains a game changer. You’ll pay more for ANC and premium isolation, but it’s still the better fit for noisy environments.

For many listeners, though, the non-ANC AirPods strike a smart balance: lighter fit, fewer pressure changes, and no fiddling with modes. If your routine is office, gym, and home, the trade-off makes sense at this price.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals at the $100 Price Point

At around $100, competitors like Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE, and budget picks from Jabra commonly appear in carts. Those can offer compelling value, particularly on Android. But for iPhone users, the seamless pairing, device switching, and spatial audio ecosystem integration keep AirPods 4 in the lead for convenience.

Independent testing from outlets such as Consumer Reports and Wirecutter has repeatedly highlighted Apple’s reliable connection stability and call quality across its earbuds lineup. While audiophile-grade tuning isn’t the promise here, the overall package — stability, ease of use, and smart features — remains difficult to beat at this discount.

Who Should Grab This Deal Now and Why It Fits

If you’re pairing with an iPhone and want fuss-free buds for music, podcasts, workouts, and video calls, this is a low-risk upgrade at a strong price. Students, remote workers, and gym-goers benefit most from the blend of comfort, water resistance, and battery convenience.

As always, pricing and availability can swing quickly with Apple accessories. If the $99.99 price is showing in your region, it’s wise to check delivery timelines and lock it in — AirPods discounts at or below the $100 mark don’t tend to linger.

Bottom line: With 22% off, AirPods 4 deliver the Apple ecosystem essentials — seamless setup, Personalized Spatial Audio, and a long-lasting USB-C case — without straining your budget. For most everyday listeners, that’s the sweet spot.