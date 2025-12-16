Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Receives $50 Price Cut at Amazon

Amazon has slashed the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker by $50 to $89.99 from its regular price of $139.99. It’s 36% off for one of Soundcore’s most party-friendly speakers, so this is a worthy pickup if you want big, bassy sound without spending too much.

What Makes This Deal Stand Out Right Now

It’s at the sub-$100 level where things get competitive, and it doesn’t often linger that low for very long.

Price trackers often peg this as closer to MSRP or just a bit below, so you’re getting some serious value at $50 less rather than a mere price slash. If you’ve been meaning to get yourself a rugged speaker for gatherings or travel, this is one of the better value-per-watt purchases offered now by a major retailer.

Sound and Durability, Now in an Even More Portable Package

The Boom 2 has you covered if you like punchy, outdoor-friendly audio: It comes with dual drivers and passive radiators with Anker’s own BassUp processing for reinforcing low-end energy without making everything muddy. It’s designed to be roughed up: IPX7 waterproofing means it can take splashes and dunks without issue and the body is made to float (a helpful insurance policy around pools, docks or lakesides).

Battery life is estimated at about 24 hours on a single charge of typical listening. As with all portable speakers, you can expect that runtime to drop at higher volumes or if you’re using the light show, but even with those caveats it is competitive for the class. USB-C charging means top-ups are a cinch, and the Soundcore app introduces a customizable EQ and firmware updates for continual adjustments.

For atmosphere, the Boom 2 also features beat-synced LEDs that help set a nighttime session without requiring more lighting. And if you’ve got a larger gathering, PartyCast multi-speaker mode allows you to connect compatible Soundcore speakers for wider coverage — handy when a single speaker can’t quite reach the far side of the yard.

At $90, How It Stacks Up Against Rivals

The Boom 2 is priced right in the mid-range sweet spot. JBL’s Charge 5 is a standard-bearer for ruggedness and balance, but it’s more expensive and lacks built-in lighting. The compact and pool-friendly Boom 3 from Ultimate Ears shows some signs of age, but at a slow pace: It regularly fails to match the low-end solidity of our more expensive pick, the Boom 2. Another Soundcore option provides a more generous accessory set — app EQ, floating design, light show — while still holding the ticket under $100.

Who Should Buy It and Why This Speaker Makes Sense

Hosts with a hankering for dependable backyard or poolside audio, travelers who prefer taking only a single all-in-one speaker, and gift-giving shoppers looking to stay under the $100 mark will all find plenty of mileage here. Its floating, waterproof design and solid battery life mean you can set it up and forget about it on a daylong outing when there’s no outlet in sight and spills are sure to occur.

Buying Tips Before You Click Checkout on Amazon

Make sure to verify the seller as Amazon or Anker for warranty clarity, and don’t forget to look at the return window if you’re giving it as a gift. Keep in mind, however, that some promotional pricing can change rapidly on popular products. People who plan on running at high volume and pounding the LEDs into submission should consider a power bank for marathon sessions. And if you already have other Soundcore speakers, PartyCast compatibility can let you expand your setup without purchasing an entire separate ecosystem.

Bottom line: A tough little SOB with a bonus light show for $89.99, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 offers a winning trifecta of volume, stamina and ruggedness at a price that will pull you away from most of its rivals.

If you want a portable laptop to take into the real world, though — where you can spill stuff on it and be rough with it, but still have fun when it’s sitting on your lap — this is a deal worth jumping while it’s alive.