Anker Solix F1500 Gets $900 Black Friday Price Cut

The best portable power station deal for Black Friday is available now. Anker’s Solix F1500 is down to $499, a cut of $900 from its regular price (a 64 percent discount), and what sale tracking services tell us is an all-time low. If you’re in the market for sturdy backup power you can actually depend on, or a camping “solar generator” laughably easy to acquire without going broke, this is the eye-popper of the season.

Why this ultra-low Black Friday price really matters

Portable power stations tend not to dive into bargain pricing, at least those in the ~1.5 kWh class. At $499, the price-per–watt-hour ratio displayed by the Solix F1500 is also extremely low compared to street prices, which average somewhere between $0.60–$1.00/Wh for this kind of category. Put more simply: You’re getting big-battery performance at a midrange action-cam price.

That discount also arrives as grid reliability is a concern for many homes. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has estimated that the average customer experiences several hours of electricity loss annually, and it’s a sobering reminder that having reliable backup power isn’t just for luxury — it’s a means to preparedness.

Standout key specs that make the Solix F1500 compelling

The Solix F1500 is capable of putting out 1,800W of AC, which is enough to keep things in a house running during an outage or power a campsite without forcing you to swap around plugs. That includes six AC outlets, four USB-A ports, a 12V car socket and the ability to keep up to 13 devices humming simultaneously — especially useful if you have a fridge keeping things cool while trying to charge multiple phones plus lights and a laptop on top of that.

Its battery relies on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for thermal stability and extended cycle life. Anker rates the pack for a decade of day-to-day use, with a five-year warranty on the entire device (your ham-fisted accident-proofing mechanism), and the 3,000-cycle-to-80% claim is in line with what other researchers have found about modern LFP cells from labs like National Renewable Energy Laboratory. You get durability and peace of mind, two qualities that count when you’re counting on backup power to work.

Capacity is at approximately 1.5 kWh, which is a great size for home and travel. It is large enough to carry the essentials but small enough for a road trip without feeling as if you just brought a generator in the back of your trunk.

Useful power in the field for home, camping, and travel

Think practical outcomes. An efficient fridge with average power use of 150W can be run for most of a day, depending on cycling. A CPAP machine that hums all night. Routers, LED lights, camera batteries — even a 55-inch TV fits comfortably. For weekend camping, it manages portable induction cooktops in limited bursts, electric coolers and drones without requiring trade-offs.

For creators or remote workers, 1,800W gets you a laptop, one or two monitors, some LED panels and audio gear at the same time. It’s the headroom that will keep a shoot or a livestream on schedule when a wall outlet isn’t available.

Quick recharge times and full solar-ready compatibility

Speed is of the essence when the power is out. Thanks to Anker’s HyperFlash charging, it can charge up to 80% in about 1.4 hours connected with up to 600W of solar power… making it a handy hub for off-the-grid solutions! Quick AC top-ups are possible, too, so you can refill the battery between rolling blackouts or before leaving home.

This versatility is why many homes are now choosing portable stations over small gas generators. No emissions, little to no maintenance and you don’t have to store fuel — just plug in, recharge and hit the road. Agencies devoted to emergency readiness often urge you to have a backup power source for communications and medical gadgets, and models like this can provide that with notably less bother.

How it compares against rivals this Black Friday season

The tale is told by competitors at their level of performance. EcoFlow’s Delta 2 gives you approximately 1kWh of capacity and 1,800W of output; it’s a great unit, to be sure, but even on sale, it typically lands well north of this F1500 deal on a per-Wh basis. Other similarly placed options from Jackery, for instance, tend to charge more for equivalent or smaller batteries. Priced at $499, the F1500 comes in as less expensive than many rivals while remaining on par with or ahead of them in power and durability.

Price trackers and deal reviewers are hailing this as the greatest value we’ve seen for the F1500, with stock at this price usually getting snapped up quickly. If you were looking to dip your toes into solar-compatible backup power, that’s the kind of deal that usually doesn’t circle back around for months.

Bottom line: exceptional value for dependable backup power

The Anker Solix F1500 is the Black Friday portable power station deal to beat, marked down by $900 and with durable LFP internals, 1,800W output and a five-year warranty. It is a wise investment for home preparedness, road trips, van builds and creators seeking dependable off-grid power — particularly at its current rare, all-time-low price.