Anker SOLIX C300 On Sale For Only $199.99

Stretch-your-dollar holiday shoppers just got a cool new option in portable power. That’s down to $199.99 from its usual price of $299 — a 33% discount that brings a capable, travel-friendly power station within reach for campers, remote workers or anyone who wants to prepare for short outages.

What This Deal Delivers for Portable Power Buyers

The heart of the SOLIX C300 is a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery, a chemistry known for long service life and thermal stability. It offers up to 300W of continuous output with 600W surge capacity, which is adequate for devices in the range of laptops, camera gear, drones, routers, a CPAP machine, and small appliances. A selection of eight ports — including USB-C, a typical device’s charging port, AC outlets, and a 12V car socket — gets you out of dongle hell by letting you charge or run multiple devices at the same time.

Weighing about 9 pounds and equipped with an integrated handle, the C300 is built to travel. It’s the type of unit you can store in a closet for emergencies, throw in the trunk for a weekend trip, or keep tucked under a desk to cut down on charging clutter. Average user ratings of about 4.6 out of 5 mean owners appreciate that combination of portability and versatility.

Real-World Performance and Fast Charging Details

One highlight here is the fast recharge. Via a wall outlet, the C300 is said to be able to go up to approximately 80% in about 50 minutes and fully charge in around 70 minutes. That’s fast enough for you to top off during breakfast before heading out the door. The unit can also handle up to 100W solar input, which in ideal conditions can recharge the battery within about three hours. As the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports, in the real world it’s unusual for portable panels to deliver their nameplate output, so aiming for 60–80 percent of rated wattage is a good rule-of-thumb planning strategy.

Efficiency matters for runtime. After inverter losses and with normal use, you’ll be able to extract about 75–85% of the available power from the 288Wh battery. In real-world terms, that’s about 3.5–4 hours for a 60W mini-fridge (or several laptop charges and extra phone or camera top-ups on a day trip). The C300’s quiet operation and robust cold-weather performance also make it good for cabins and winter camping, where loud generators or skittishness about weather can be deal-breakers.

It also features a 10-millisecond uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for added utility. That transition speed is fine for routers, modems, networked storage, and many desktops with decent power supply hold-up times. In a mission-critical server situation, you would still want to go with a pure line-interactive or online UPS, but for home internet service continuity during brief outages, this is certainly a handy safety net.

How It Stacks Up Against Comparable Portable Units

And at this price, the C300 hits a sweet spot with competitors. For example, EcoFlow’s River 2 also supplies a 300-watt output and uses LFP chemistry with a capacity limited to 256Wh (and typically sells for between $239–$299). Jackery’s Explorer 300 provides virtually the same wattage but a little higher nominal capacity in exchange for older-technology NMC cells (which usually have fewer charge cycles than LiFePO4 batteries). Cycle life is often rated in the thousands of cycles for LFP packs, so buyers who are prioritizing cycle life will find the SOLIX C300’s chemistry to be a long-term asset.

Port selection is another differentiator. Pair two AC outlets with modern USB-C Power Delivery to charge your laptops and tablets without an unnecessary brick. For creators, that means you can run an LED panel, charge camera batteries, and keep a laptop alive at the same time. For families, it provides enough charge to keep phones topped off while a router and streaming device ride out a quick power outage.

Why a Portable Power Station Makes Sense Right Now

Power reliability remains uneven. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says customers can expect multiple hours of interruptions each year on average, with the worst events caused by weather. A station as compact as the C300 can’t power an entire home, but it can bridge the gap for essentials — communications, light medical machinery, and small appliances — over the duration of a normal outage.

This product is just as safe and dependable. LiFePO4 cells are noted for improved thermal stability over many NMC formulations and reputable portable power systems are qualified to standards like UL 2743 for power packs and associated safety requirements. As with everything else, it all comes down to proper ventilation and load management (be especially careful when using these units with high-draw AC devices).

Bottom Line on the Anker SOLIX C300 Holiday Deal

For $199.99, the Anker SOLIX C300 undercuts much of its competition by offering fast AC charging, solar adaptability, and a known LFP battery in an actually portable package.

This holiday price is a strong argument that you should buy now, especially if you use a CPAP machine while camping, are in the field making content (or sparkling seltzer), and have multiple people living in one house who need backup for outages.