Anker Prime Power Bank 26K 300W Slashed To $125

A rare deep discount just dropped the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) to $124.99, down from its $229.99 list price—an aggressive 46% markdown for one of the most capable high-wattage battery packs on the market.

The deal is live at Woot, with a limit of two per customer. Opt for bulk packaging to hit the $124.99 price; the retail box version is $139.99. Unlike most flash sales, this unit carries a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty, adding peace of mind to the savings. Availability is “until sold out,” so speed matters here.

Why This 26K, 300W Anker Power Bank Truly Stands Out

Packing 26,250mAh into a body measuring just 6.3 × 1.5 × 2.5 inches, the Prime balances capacity and portability unusually well. In practical terms, that’s four to five full recharges for a typical 4,000–5,000mAh smartphone, or meaningful top-ups for tablets, handheld consoles, and cameras during long days away from outlets.

Critically, the total output peaks at 300W—still a rarity in consumer power banks. Two USB-C ports can each deliver up to 140W, complemented by a USB-A port rated up to 22.5W. Power is shared when multiple devices are connected, but the headroom here gives laptops, drones, and pro accessories room to draw what they need without constant juggling.

Laptop-Grade Power Over USB-C for High-Demand Devices

The dual 140W USB-C outputs align with USB-IF’s USB Power Delivery 3.1 EPR spec, which raised the ceiling for USB-C charging to enable high-demand hardware. In the real world, that means this bank can fast-charge devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro that can accept up to 140W, or simultaneously feed a pair of ultraportables at healthy speeds.

Gamers and creators also benefit: handheld PCs such as the ROG Ally or Steam Deck (typically 45–65W) and mirrorless cameras with USB-C PD can run and recharge without throttling. Few mainstream banks crest 200W total; hitting 300W provides uncommon flexibility in a single brick.

Rapid Refill When Time Is Tight, With Up to 250W Input

High-output banks often take ages to refill, but this model supports up to 140W input via a single USB-C. Use both USB-C ports with capable chargers and it can ingest up to 250W, bringing the pack from empty to 50% in a claimed 13 minutes. To hit those marks you’ll need PD 3.1-capable chargers and 5A e-marked USB-C cables.

This fast turnaround can be the difference between walking into a meeting with power to spare and babysitting outlets. It also means you can top off quickly at a café or airport without camping on a socket for an hour.

Travel and Safety Notes for Airline Rules and Daily Use

With a nominal energy of roughly 97Wh (26,250mAh at ~3.7V), the pack sits just under the 100Wh limit airlines generally allow in carry-on bags. That keeps it compliant with common FAA and IATA guidance for passenger flights. Anker’s MultiProtect safety suite—covering temperature control and short-circuit safeguards—adds another layer of reassurance for heavy daily use.

The included 2-year warranty here is notable since many deal-site purchases carry shorter coverage. For road warriors and field crews, that longevity promise pairs well with the performance profile.

How This Price Stacks Up Against Recent Retail Lows

The previous low we’ve tracked for this model at major retailers hovered around $159.99, making today’s $124.99 a standout. Most 20,000–27,000mAh banks with 65–100W top out well above $60–$100, while 140W-per-port units and 300W-class packs typically push closer to $200 and beyond. Simply put, sub-$130 for this spec sheet is uncommon.

If you’ve been waiting for a true laptop-capable power bank that doesn’t weigh down your bag or your budget, this is the kind of drop worth jumping on. Just remember the fine print: choose bulk packaging for the best price, and don’t wait—stock won’t last long at this level.