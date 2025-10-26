Anker MagGo Power Bank Drops to Lowest Price

The best power bank deal right now is on Anker’s MagGo Power Bank. It’s available for $56.99, down from $89.99, which represents a 37 percent discount and the best price we’ve seen for the 10,000mAh Qi2 magnetic charger with a built-in stand and status display.

For anyone who lives on their phone, this is one of those rare opportunities to snatch up a premium MagSafe-compatible battery that actually addresses daily pain points: fast magnetic charging, a sturdy kickstand for video calls or streaming, and a clear readout of remaining capacity so you never guess.

What Makes This MagSafe Power Bank Stand Out

The headline feature of the MagGo is 15W Qi2 wireless charging. Qi2 will be bringing 15W parity to more devices and delivers efficient energy transfer while lowering heat, thanks to magnet-assisted alignment, according to the Wireless Power Consortium. In practical terms, that translates to MagSafe-level speeds without the old 7.5W pads’ finicky placement issues.

Anker combines that with a 10,000mAh cell for topping off most modern phones more than once. The pull-out stand isn’t tacked on as an afterthought—it’s solid in portrait or landscape, transforming the MagGo pack into a desk-friendly dock when you’re charging. The side display is actually useful, indicating percentage, charging direction, and estimated time to fill up—features usually only found on more expensive bricks.

There’s also fast USB-C Power Delivery for wired charging when speed is of the essence. Wireless is for when you just want the easy way; a compact USB-C cable allows you to pump more wattage into a phone, camera, earbuds case, or handheld console as you dash out the door.

Real-World Performance And Compatibility

Capacity ratings are theoretical. In the real world, a 10,000mAh pack will typically give you around 6,000–7,000mAh after the losses in conversion. For context, that’s somewhere around 1.5–2 full charges for recent iPhone Pro models and around a full charge plus change for large-screen Android flagships. This might be caused by the charging coils being misaligned or other variables, but Wirecutter’s testing has always found that magnetic wireless charging is less efficient than wired; when you plug in via USB-C, expect the upper end of those ranges—and a bit less when you charge wirelessly.

For compatibility, the magnetic array snaps securely to MagSafe-enabled iPhones, and Qi2 supports fast charging of up to 15W on compatible models. USB-C is still the universal fallback, so anything from wireless earbuds to an e-reader can enjoy a power sip. It’s nice that 10,000mAh is well under airline carry-on battery restrictions.

With smallish magnetic packs, thermal performance is important. Improved alignment with Qi2 means there’s less overheating, which is not only better for your phone’s long-term battery health, but also makes charging more likely to stay steady during longer activities without needing to reduce speed when navigating or streaming video.

How This Deal Compares on Price and Features

For comparison, competing Qi2 magnetic power banks from Belkin and Baseus can often be found in the $69–$79 price range for similar capacity, usually lacking a live status display. Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack (although closely integrated) offers lower capacity and slower speeds, so it’s a tough sell on value. According to price-tracking services, it’s pretty rare for 10,000mAh Qi2 models to drop this low into the mid-$50s, which makes this likely the most appealing aspect of this deal.

Anker has a good track record with portable power, and we’ve seen its products show up often enough in independent roundups from publications such as Consumer Reports and The Verge. The MagGo line has gotten there first when it comes to Qi2, and in hands-on testing across the category, the small extras—good kickstand, clear display, and secure magnet—often distinguish between a gadget that stays in your bag every day and one that gets tossed in a drawer.

Purchase Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Money

Pair the MagGo with a 20W or greater USB-C charger to refill the battery quickly; plan on a full charge in approximately 2–3 hours, depending on your adapter.

Use USB-C when you need a fast recharge of your phone; use the stand to prop your phone upright at an angle on your desk—it magnetically attaches to the battery.

Stash a small, braided USB-C cable in the pouch to minimize clutter and avoid charging woes on the go.

Bottom line: For $56.99, the Anker MagGo Power Bank merges Qi2 15W magnetic charging, a real 10,000mAh capacity, a useful kickstand, and an actual battery readout at its lowest price yet.

If you’ve been holding out for a premium magnetic bank that gets both convenience and performance right, now’s your chance to grab one.