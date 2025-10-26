Anker Lantern Power Banks Go On Big Discount

Two of Anker’s most camping-appropriate batteries just fell to eye-catching prices at Amazon, and the big deal feature is actually a big-deal light. The Anker 548 Power Bank and the Anker Solix C300 DC Portable Power Station are among other products that equip one serious LED lantern light (plus integrated handle in the case of the two-beverage-cradle-style Solix gear) with a helping of USB power; they’re unique all-in-one picks for trailheads, tailgates, and blackout kits.

Two Batteries for the Great Outdoors Drop In Price

The Anker 548 Power Bank has dropped to $79.98, a discount of $70.01 off street pricing and matching some of the lowest prices we’ve seen it available for over the past few months.

The bigger Anker Solix C300 DC falls to $157.99 — that’s a $92 discount on its regular price. To save: both are labeled as limited-time deals, and the 548’s two color choices are equally discounted.

Not the slim pocket banks — rather, we’re talking about compact “mini stations” designed for multi-device duty. Their secret weapon is a top-mounted LED that pops out to turn the battery into a lantern, useful for when you’re cooking after dark or trying to figure your way down a hallway in a power outage.

Anker 548 Power Bank Key Specs and Use Cases

The 548 is a chunky cube that measures approximately 4.6 by 4.6 by 8.2 inches, weighs around 5.1 pounds, and sacrifices portability for durability and flexibility.

On the inside there is a 60,000 mAh pack (roughly class of 192 Wh) and on top a pop-up 3W LED. Ports feature a 60W USB-C for laptops and tablets, as well as a 27W USB-C for phones and accessories; there are also two legacy-friendly 18W USB-A outputs.

Realistically, you can expect to recharge your smartphone multiple times, or about a charge or two for a less demanding USB-C laptop, depending on efficiency and type of use. For camp lighting the bank will be able to run a 5W string of LED lights for dozens of hours, since DC output eliminates the losses from inverting battery power to AC.

There’s no AC plug, which some buyers might miss, but in omitting AC the size and cost are kept low while energy waste is minimized.

If your equipment collection is all USB-C cameras, drones, and phones, the 548’s focus on I/O makes sense — especially at today’s price — and it becomes a justifiable cost as a dedicated emergency backup.

Anker Solix C300 DC Portable Power: What You Get

Need more headroom? The Solix C300 DC cranks that capacity closer to an impressive total of around 90,000 mAh and boosts the maximum output to 300W; on this, you’ll find two USB-C ports capable of throwing up to a whopping 140W each — it complies with the USB-IF’s USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range spec — which means it should work as a bit of a fast charger for power-gobbling laptops, gaming handhelds, or batteries for cameras when out in the field. You also get two more USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a 12V car socket.

It also has capacity for up to a 100W solar panel input for off-grid top-ups and, yes, there’s a lantern light built-in here as well. As with the 548, there is no AC inverter; this is a DC-first station that prizes high efficiency and a small footprint.

Why the Built-In Light Is So Important for Camps and Outages

One device performing two jobs — light and power — may appear to be nothing remarkable, but it solves an actual packing problem. You have only one brick, not a lantern and a bank, and you don’t give up charging capability to run lights. In power outages, the pop-up lamp converts a charging hub into an instant room-ready lantern; outdoors, it’s an immediate base-camp beacon that is more difficult to lose than a penlight.

Another subtle gain: both systems use DC outputs. Based on the kind of energy-efficiency measurements that are frequently used in the portable-power world, not doing an AC inversion could save ~10–15% of your energy from being lost to heat. That’s more real-world device runtime from the same stored watt-hours — over a long weekend, for example.

Battery Safety Cycles and Essential Travel Notes

These batteries rely on modern cells designed to be long-lasting and safe; many models in this category use LiFePO4 chemistry, which manufacturers like Anker (and other power-station brands) claim can withstand 2,000–3,000 charge cycles to 80 percent capacity — significantly more than what you’ll get from most compact power banks. That matters if you’re creating an emergency kit that you’ll be topping up frequently.

One caveat: in this range, capacity exceeds airline limits for carry-on lithium batteries. Most US FAA guidance limits the use of individual spare batteries to 100 Wh and to between 100–160 Wh with airline approval. Anything above 160 Wh is also not allowed on passenger flights anyway, so plan these only for ground travel, car camping, and home backup.

How to Decide Between These Two Anker Lantern Banks

The Anker 548 combines the best balance of price and utility if you need something for phones, tablets, cameras, and occasional laptop top-offs — and appreciate the extra convenience of a pop-up light.

Choose the Solix C300 DC if you often charge power-greedy USB-C laptops or require the 12V car socket and solar input for extended time off-grid.

Both models are getting rare price cuts, too, and the built-in lanterns here feature genuine utility, so these deals are no-brainers for anyone assembling a go-bag or prepping for camping season.

If you’ve been holding out for a useful upgrade that also provides light and power, now is the time to jump.