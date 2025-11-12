Anker 140W Laptop Charger Is Down to Its Lowest Price

Charger by charger, Anker may be Elon Musk-ing its way into the hearts of tech-loving consumers—and this deal on a 140W, multiport power brick is further proof.

Anker’s now selling it for $65.99—a record low that marks a 34% discount from the normal asking prices for some flagship fast-charging gear.

It is a space-age bargain from a big-box retailer, and it stands out because this single brick can replace a tangle of separate adapters for laptops, tablets, and phones.

I’ve used this model as a daily carry for months, and the sell is straightforward: one small charger, enough energy to run your workstation laptop and spare capacity to juice up a phone and earbuds without wrangling over outlets. Still, at that price, it’s difficult to argue against RAVPower as one of the best all-in-one quick charging solutions out there.

Why 140W Charging Is a Big Deal for Modern Laptops

The 140W limit falls in line with USB Power Delivery 3.1 Extended Power Range, the latest USB-IF standard that cranks up peak charging well past the previous 100W ceiling.

That’s relevant in 15- and 16-inch notebooks that often consume triple-digit wattage under load, which includes high-end Windows machines as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple when using a cable that supports it.

It also future-proofs your setup. Many ultrabooks sip 65W to 100W, creators and gamers can spike draw higher, and while you probably don’t need the full 140W supply on hand for peak loads, not limiting the computer during faster top-ups is a good idea. For phones, it’s more than enough in the best way: recent flagships from makers like Samsung support up to 45W USB PD/PPS (so you can fast-charge your phone without weeping every time you open a game app) and still leave plenty of power left over for a tablet or accessory.

Four Ports in One Compact Travel Charger

Four outputs are available on the charger: three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Two of the USB-Cs can push out the full 140W by themselves, the third maxes out at 40W, and you can expect up to 33 watts through USB-A; of course, as with most high-end GaN bricks, power is smartly distributed when multiple devices are connected.

Practically, that means if you’re fast-charging a power-hungry laptop on one USB-C port, the other ports can be used to feed juice to a phone and earbuds without turning the laptop’s recharging from molasses slow to nearly imperceptible. I have, as a matter of course, had both a 15-inch laptop and a phone (capable of being charged at 45W) in the bag at once along with my smartwatch and left the coffee shop with everything topped up.

A little status display shows live power draw by port, which seems like a gimmick until you begin troubleshooting cable quirks or verifying if a device has negotiated PPS or a higher PD profile. It eliminates guesswork and ensures you’re actually getting the speeds you paid for.

Going Fast and Staying Safe Has Been Standard

This is a GaN charger, so it cools itself better and works more efficiently at high output than older silicon designs. Anker protects with real-time temperature control (its ActiveShield technology checks thousands of times per second), overcurrent protection, and voltage regulation to keep stable delivery even when multiple ports work at once.

USB PD 3.1 and PPS for greater compatibility across various ecosystems. For Samsung phones that have an affinity for PPS, you’re looking at solid 25W or 45W sessions; on laptops that support it, PD profiles step up to 28V/5A as negotiated. The charger itself is approximately 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighs around 9.7 ounces, a decent travel balance for the fact that it can replace four separate adapters.

The USB-IF has been stressing that PD 3.1 improves interoperability, and lab testing from independent reviewers often shows GaN chargers like this capable of achieving high efficiency under a mixed load. In practice, that means faster, cooler, quieter top-ups and fewer “oh s—” moments when you connect a mix of devices.

How This Price Compares to Similar 140W Chargers

Similar 140W choices are usually priced between $80 and $109. Apple’s own single-port 140W adapter is priced at around $99 and lacks multiport flexibility, meanwhile sub-$100 multiport GaN competition from Ugreen and Satechi can usually be found closer to the $80–$100 mark. At $65.99, this deal is hard to beat and definitely undercuts most of the competition without compromising features like a power display, PD 3.1 support, and four total ports.

Consolidating to one reliable block can also be a hidden cost saver, since so many phones ship without chargers. Consumer Reports has repeatedly emphasized the importance of certified, high-quality chargers to avert slow charging and premature battery wear, and that’s especially true as consumers increasingly lean on USB-C for everything from laptops to earbuds.

Who This 140W Multiport Charger Is Best For

If you travel with a laptop and another device or the included USB-A cable works for you, this is an easy upgrade. It’s built for students, remote workers, and creators who require a charger that is equipped to support a workstation notebook today as well as whatever gadgets come next.

With a nifty 34% discount to $65.99, the feature lineup is dead simple: four ports and the ability to deliver PD 3.1 up to 140W, with a power readout side-mounted for peace of mind—and a construction that feels ready for heavy use. If your bag is still carrying around a bunch of bricks and random cables, now is the time to declutter.