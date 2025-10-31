Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets first update in years

Nintendo has quietly pulled off a fan-pleasing revival. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting its first meaningful update in years via a new next-gen Switch 2 Edition and a hefty free content drop reaching every island, old and new.

It lands for one of the platform’s biggest success stories—New Horizons has sold well over 40 million copies, according to Nintendo’s investor reports—and has been the subject of multiple new analyst notes from Circana that credit the game’s early momentum with spiking Switch hardware adoption. Here’s what’s changing, and why it matters.

Enhancements for the paid Switch 2 Edition amount to lifting the docked resolution to native 4K, though gameplay is maintained at a still-smooth 30 FPS. For the leisurely life-sim, the trade-off works; the added sharpness noticeably cleans up custom paths, signage, and intricate Pro Designs, hiding shimmer on larger screens without making the game feel less peaceful.

Scattered quality-of-life wins pad out the rest. Interior design has received a mouse-style pointer via the Joy-Con, making it much easier to place items where you want. A megaphone item built into the Switch 2’s microphone allows you to call villagers by name, which is both adorably practical and convenient during your daily rounds.

Online play also gets an upgrade. This iteration increases the maximum island visitor cap to 12 players at a time, a 50% improvement over the original, which makes large cataloging parties and communal events more comfortable to synchronize everyone. You can even use an optional webcam feature that displays your face above your character’s head so you can react with your own expressions, which screen-sharers and families will find shockingly effective for tours or co-building.

There’s a new resort hotel run by Kapp’n’s extended family at the heart of the free update. With various Nintendo-themed furnished rooms, you can serve guests using pre-picked furniture sets, and once you’ve satisfied enough guests, you can progress. It’s a compelling, self-contained loop that scratches the Happy Home itch without making you abandon your own island.

Storage increases from 5,000 to 9,000 items, and you can now store trees, shrubs, and flowers for assistance with seasonal island redecorating. To round it off, Resetti offers a fast simulation service that allows you to run a designated building site with him, making it easier for ambitious landscaping projects or rebuilding your yard when you’re short on time. And lastly, Nintendo-themed attractions—such as recreated NES classics you can download and play within the game if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription—return as decorations.

Slumber Island opens a flexible creative sandbox mode

Slumber Island is the standout, where you enter a blank canvas by going to sleep, choosing the time of day and weather, dropping in all your favorite villagers, and sculpting every inch without touching your main island—ideal for testing layouts, staging photos, or constructing surreal dreamscapes unconstrained by the daily grind.

Friends can join you online and actually help with construction and landscaping for the first time, turning those polite visits into true co-op. You can save up to three Slumber Islands per file, allowing them to serve as separate creative spaces for solo projects, collaborative builds, or community events. It finally resembles a creative mode and is a godsend for creators who host design showcases.

Existing game owners can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for $4.99, and the full Switch 2 version costs $64.99 for newcomers. The resort, storage, Slumber Island, and item additions are free across both Switch and Switch 2, meaning your island reaps the reward regardless of hardware.

Save data takes a leap, and the free content comes as a standard software update. The Switch 2 Edition is only an optional visual and feature bump for anyone interested in sharper TV play and the expanded online and social toolset.

Nintendo had given the impression that important updates were phasing out, so this return to form is a real delight. The bundle is full of fan-pleasing innovation and practical fixes and social enhancements that significantly reduce the friction of playing together. A game known for its pleasant habits and community does not revolutionize the equation but rejuvenates it with the latest update. Whether you’re waking up an island that has been in hibernation or getting ready for the Switch 2, you’re likely eager to take out your toolbox and start building again.