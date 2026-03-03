Anduril Targets $60 Billion Valuation In New Round

Anduril is seeking a valuation of roughly $60 billion in a new funding round that could bring in several billion dollars, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal. The raise, said to be led by Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Lux Capital and Founders Fund, would nearly double the defense-technology company’s valuation in less than a year and cement it among the most valuable private companies in national security.

The target comes on the heels of Anduril’s Series G last summer, when the company secured about $2.5 billion at a $30 billion valuation. A separate Bloomberg report indicated the new round could total as much as $8 billion, underscoring both investor appetite for defense AI and autonomy and the scale of Anduril’s ambitions as it moves from rapid prototyping to large-scale production and fielding.

A Bid to Redefine Defense-Tech Scale and Impact

A $60 billion price tag would place Anduril in rare air for a defense-focused startup, more akin to top-tier enterprise software or space firms than traditional primes. It also reflects a broader shift in how venture investors underwrite national security opportunities: away from one-off demonstrations and toward platform companies that can ship product, iterate quickly and win multi-year programs of record.

Anduril’s portfolio spans the Lattice command-and-control operating system, counter-drone and air defense systems, autonomous aerial vehicles like Ghost, the Roadrunner family of reusable interceptors, and large autonomous undersea vehicles developed through its Australia-based effort. Its hardware-software stack has made it a fixture across U.S. and allied experiments in human-machine teaming and low-cost, attritable systems.

Why Investors Are Crowding In on Defense Tech

Three trends are driving enthusiasm. First, operational demand is real and rising: the proliferation of small drones, cruise missiles and inexpensive sensors has pushed militaries to seek software-centric, rapidly upgradable defenses rather than decade-long acquisition cycles. Second, the Pentagon’s push for autonomous systems at scale—highlighted by initiatives to field large numbers of affordable, networked platforms—favors companies that can iterate in software and manufacture quickly. Third, Anduril has built a reputation for delivering deployable systems while sidestepping legacy procurement bottlenecks by selling to both programs of record and urgent operational needs.

The investor roster matters, too. Thrive, Andreessen Horowitz, Lux and Founders Fund have been among the most aggressive backers of dual-use and defense startups over the last five years, with a thesis that software-first companies can achieve tech multiples even in regulated markets. For limited partners, a company that looks like a modern systems integrator—with recurring software revenue atop hardware margins—offers a defensible growth narrative even in choppy public markets.

Contracts, Production And The Path To Scale

Anduril’s next challenge is operational scale. Building interceptors, sensors and undersea vehicles in volume requires capital-intensive manufacturing, long-lead components and robust supply chains—areas where startups often stumble. The company has not disclosed revenue, but the cadence of announced deals and exercises with U.S. Special Operations Command, the Department of Homeland Security, and allied ministries of defense points to a maturing book of business with multi-year visibility.

New capital is likely earmarked for factory buildouts, inventory that de-risks long procurement timelines, and strategic acquisitions in areas like RF sensing, edge compute and secure communications. It may also accelerate international expansion, particularly with partners in the Indo-Pacific and Europe who are funding asymmetric capabilities at speed.

Policy Crosswinds and Industry Optics in National Security

The raise is unfolding amid volatile politics around AI providers in national security. Following a high-profile contract dispute between Anthropic and the Pentagon, the U.S. government is moving to cancel its agreements with the AI firm, and the Secretary of Defense has warned of potential supply-chain risk designations. While Anduril is not directly implicated, the episode spotlights how governance and alignment policies can shape market access for AI vendors.

Anduril’s founder Palmer Luckey has publicly backed the government’s tougher stance, arguing in a recent X post that core national capabilities should not be outsourced to a small set of private actors. That positioning may reassure defense customers wary of abrupt policy reversals by commercial AI suppliers, and it differentiates Anduril as a defense-native company rather than a general-purpose AI lab dabbling in government work.

Signals for the Broader Market in Defense Tech

If the round closes anywhere near the reported valuation, it will reset benchmarks for late-stage defense-tech financings and could loosen capital for peers in autonomy, sensing and command-and-control. It also raises the bar on execution: at $60 billion, investors will look for predictable growth, gross margin expansion driven by software, and evidence that Anduril can scale production without compromising speed of iteration—a notoriously difficult balance in defense.

Rivals in adjacent categories, from counter-UAS specialists to autonomous aviation and undersea platforms, will benefit from the validation while facing sharper competition for talent and contracts. For governments, a well-capitalized supplier with modern software DNA offers an attractive alternative to legacy incumbents—so long as procurement pathways continue to reward rapid delivery and open architectures.

What to Watch Next for Anduril and Investors

Key markers in the coming months include the final size of the round, any disclosed secondary sales by early investors or employees, and updates on major production programs—particularly for counter-drone interceptors and autonomous undersea systems. Watch, too, for how Anduril navigates export approvals as it seeks deeper ties with allies; success there would validate the thesis that a software-led defense company can scale globally without becoming entangled in legacy vendor lock-in.

For now, investor interest signals a simple reality: software-native defense platforms that deliver quickly and ship in volume are no longer an experiment. If Anduril lands this raise at the rumored valuation, it will be the clearest proof yet that the center of gravity in national security is shifting toward builders who can move at startup speed and industrial scale.