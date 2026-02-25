Android Update Lets Gemini Run Rides And Food Orders

Google is turning its mobile AI into an on-demand concierge. A new Android update allows Gemini to place ride-hail requests and order food or groceries on your behalf, starting on Google’s Pixel 10 lineup and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series. It’s a notable shift from chatty assistants to “agentic” AI that actually completes tasks inside your apps.

How It Works on Supported Pixel and Galaxy Phones

On these devices, a long-press of the power button summons Gemini, which can then navigate supported apps to order a meal or book a ride. Google says tasks run in a secure, virtual window isolated from other apps, with real-time notifications so you can review progress or stop the action at any time.

Google has not published the full list of compatible services and cautions that it works with “select apps only.” DoorDash is the lone example named so far. The company hasn’t detailed how complex prompts can be, but early flows suggest you’ll be able to specify basics like destination, timing, or item preferences and confirm before checkout.

Why This Matters for Rides and Delivery Services

Reducing taps during peak moments can meaningfully change behavior in categories where speed and convenience rule. Uber reported 9.4 billion trips in 2023, and its combined Mobility and Delivery gross bookings topped well over $100 billion, according to its investor reports. In the US meal delivery market, DoorDash accounts for roughly two-thirds of sales, based on analyses from Second Measure. Small gains in conversion at checkout or route selection can ripple across massive volumes.

Agentic AI also unlocks context. With the right permissions, Gemini could factor in your location, traffic conditions, or typical dinner order to streamline choices. This goes beyond the old model of voice triggers opening an app; the assistant is now capable of end-to-end execution, with oversight built in.

Guardrails, Risks, and Early Limitations for Gemini

Google outlines multiple safeguards: task-by-task notifications, easy cancellation, and a protected sandbox where Gemini executes clicks and entries. That design aims to reduce cross-app data exposure and keep you in control, a key tenet of Google’s public AI Principles.

The rollout is narrow by design. On-device AI of this type needs substantial compute, so availability is limited to newer flagship hardware. And because supported apps are limited, expect gaps at launch—think a favorite local delivery service or a regional ride-hail provider that hasn’t integrated yet.

Users should still supervise. AI agents can misread menus, miss surge pricing cues, or misunderstand special instructions. Clear confirmations mitigate errors, but the best practice—at least early on—is to validate the cart or fare before Gemini completes payment.

Related AI Features Rolling Out Across Android

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 gains Google’s in-call scam protection previously seen on newer Pixels. This optional, on-device feature analyzes conversations from unknown numbers for common fraud patterns and flags a “Likely scam” warning with an audible alert. Google says audio stays on the device and isn’t uploaded.

Google is also expanding text-scam detection to more than 20 countries with broader language support, including Arabic, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. In parallel, Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 get an upgraded Circle to Search that can recognize multiple items in a single image or frame, with shopping and education use cases such as identifying several animals or clothing pieces at once.

What to Watch Next as Android’s Agentic AI Expands

Two benchmarks will determine the impact: partner breadth and reliability. If major ride-hail and delivery platforms deepen integrations, Gemini could become a habitual front door for everyday transactions. Reliability—and transparent guardrails—will decide whether users trust the agent to finish the job without friction.

Competition will heat up. Apple previewed Siri upgrades tied to app actions with Apple Intelligence, and Amazon has signaled a more conversational Alexa. For now, Android’s move puts a capable AI in the checkout lane, not just in the search bar—an early step toward assistants that do more than talk.

One final note on safety: the Federal Trade Commission reported a record $10 billion in consumer fraud losses in 2023. If call and text protections scale alongside Gemini’s ordering skills, Android’s AI push could improve both convenience and resilience in the places we use our phones most.