Android Debuts Custom Caller ID Cards And Location Sharing

Android is rolling out two consumer-facing upgrades aimed at making calls and coordination feel more personal and more practical. New custom Calling Cards let you choose what people see when you ring them, while expanded location sharing tools tie directly into Google Messages and the Find Hub network to simplify meeting up and recovering lost items.

Personalized Caller ID Arrives On Android

Calling Cards appear on a recipient’s screen when you call, displaying a photo you pick along with your name in a chosen font and color. The feature is available on Android 11 and newer and is coming to Wear OS, according to Google.

There is one key requirement: both parties must use Phone by Google as the default dialer. That will make adoption seamless for Pixel owners and many Android One devices, but users of phones that ship with a different dialer may need to switch apps in settings to see the full effect.

You can choose to show your Calling Card only to contacts, a sensible safeguard against oversharing with unknown numbers. Unlike Apple’s Contact Posters introduced with iOS 17, Android’s first iteration does not natively offer avatars or emoji presets. Still, because you can pull an image from your gallery, creative users can craft a graphic or logo and set it as their caller photo.

Beyond flair, there is practical upside. Consistent visuals reduce friction in identifying who is calling at a glance, which is particularly helpful for families, caregivers, and small teams coordinating frequently by phone.

Location Sharing Lands In Google Messages

Android’s location tools are also getting tighter integration. You can now share your live location directly inside Google Messages, dropping a real-time map into a conversation. Sharing can be set to time out automatically after a chosen duration, or remain on until you turn it off.

By placing location sharing in Messages, Google is leaning into RCS, the richer text standard the company says counts more than 1 billion monthly active users. For the people you text most, this removes the common hop between apps when meeting at a stadium gate or handing off keys.

Find Hub Extends To Airlines For Faster Bag Recovery

Google is also upgrading Find Hub, the device and item-finding network previously known as Find My Device. In addition to sharing your own live location, you can share the location of tracked items with partnered airlines from within the app, helping baggage agents zero in on wayward luggage more quickly.

Google says it is working with more than 10 airlines, including China Airlines, Air India, and Turkish Airlines, with others like Qantas expected to join. The timing is notable: SITA’s latest baggage reports put the global mishandled bag rate in the mid–single digits per 1,000 passengers, a pain point that spikes during operational disruptions. Letting airlines view the last known location of a Bluetooth tag on your suitcase could shave hours off a reunion.

The move also builds on the broader launch of the Find Hub network, which supports third-party Bluetooth tags from brands such as Chipolo and Pebblebee. Offline finding via the Android device graph has matured into one of the platform’s most practical features for travelers and commuters.

Privacy Controls And Safety Considerations

Google is emphasizing consent and control across both additions. Calling Cards can be limited to your contacts, and you choose the content. Location sharing is opt-in by thread, with visible indicators and simple stop controls inside Messages and Find Hub.

These updates arrive as Android and iOS continue aligning on anti-stalking protections. Following a joint effort by Apple, Google, and the Bluetooth SIG, both platforms now surface alerts for unknown Bluetooth trackers moving with you. Tighter platform safeguards make features like crowdsourced finding and airline collaboration more trustworthy for regular users.

Rollout And Compatibility Across Android And Wear OS

Because these capabilities ship via app and Play services updates, expect a staggered rollout rather than a full operating system upgrade. Calling Cards require Android 11 or newer and the Phone by Google app set as default on both sides of the call; location sharing in Messages will appear as your Messages app updates. Wear OS support for Calling Cards is “coming soon.”

Android now runs on more than 3 billion active devices globally, but real-world reach will depend on how many users switch to Google’s dialer and whether airline partnerships expand quickly beyond the initial list. In enterprise and education fleets managed by IT, default app settings could also influence the pace of adoption.

Why It Matters For Everyday Calls, Coordination, And Travel

Android’s latest updates focus on everyday trust signals: recognizing who is calling and confidently sharing where you are. Paired with a more capable finding network and airline collaboration, the platform is turning small interface touches into tangible wins for coordination and travel. The result is a phone that feels a bit more personal and a lot more helpful, without asking users to trade away control.