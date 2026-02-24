Android App Alerts Users To Nearby Smart Glasses

A new Android app called Nearby Glasses promises a simple heads-up for anyone uneasy about being recorded in public. Built by hobbyist developer and sociologist Yves Jeanrenaud, the tool scans for telltale Bluetooth signals from popular smart glasses and pings your phone when a pair shows up within range. It’s a small but timely attempt to add transparency to a fast-spreading class of wearable cameras.

How The App Detects Smart Glasses Via Bluetooth

Nearby Glasses relies on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) “advertising frames,” the compact beacons devices broadcast to announce their presence. Jeanrenaud mapped those frames against a public directory of BLE manufacturer identifiers so the app can look specifically for brands associated with camera-equipped eyewear. That includes Meta, whose Ray-Ban smart glasses have broken through to mainstream buyers, as well as Luxottica Group, which produces Ray-Ban and Oakley and has partnered with Meta and Snap on connected frames.

When the app sees a match, it sends an alert. Importantly, it does not break any signals open or identify a person; it simply flags that a recognizable class of device is nearby. Because many wearables randomize their Bluetooth addresses for privacy, Nearby Glasses focuses on stable manufacturer data fields that are designed to be discoverable.

Why This Matters For Public Privacy And Consent

Public spaces were never entirely private, but ubiquitous, hands-free recording compresses the distance between casual observation and permanent capture. Smart glasses normalize cameras at eye level, without the social cues of a raised phone. Civil liberties groups including the ACLU have warned for years that always-on sensors can chill expression and erode bystander consent, especially when paired with face recognition and cloud services.

The concern isn’t hypothetical. Developers have demonstrated face recognition on consumer glasses, and researchers have shown how linking a face to social profiles can reveal names, workplaces, even family connections. Pew Research Center has found sustained anxiety about data surveillance in the U.S., with 81% of adults saying the risks of companies’ data collection outweigh the benefits and 79% expressing concern about how their data is used. An ambient alert that a recording-capable device is near won’t fix policy gaps, but it can restore a sliver of situational awareness.

What It Can And Cannot Do For Nearby Glasses

Nearby Glasses is a proximity detector, not a lie detector. It cannot tell whether someone is actively recording, and it won’t see a device that has Bluetooth turned off or is outside BLE range—typically tens of feet depending on environment and signal strength. Because it keys on manufacturer identifiers, the app may flag other products from the same companies or similar hardware that reuses components, leading to occasional false positives.

Android also imposes practical limits. Continuous BLE scanning requires location and Bluetooth permissions and, on modern Android versions, typically runs as a foreground service to avoid background throttling. That means a persistent notification and modest battery overhead. The upside is that BLE itself is designed for low power; with sensible scan intervals, impact should be manageable for most users.

Jeanrenaud has framed the project as a small act of resistance to surveillance tech, not a silver bullet. That stance aligns with how other proximity-safety tools have evolved. Apple’s and Google’s cross-platform alerts for unwanted Bluetooth trackers, for instance, didn’t eliminate stalking risk but raised the cost and awareness enough to spur broader safeguards and law enforcement guidance.

A Growing Ecosystem And Policy Catch-Up Is Underway

The timing is notable. Meta’s latest Ray-Ban models have helped normalize camera glasses beyond niche enthusiasts, and rival efforts from major platform companies are in active development. As these devices add features like voice assistants and computer vision, the bystander risk profile shifts from “someone might be filming” to “someone might be identifying you.” Regulators are paying attention—the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office and European data protection authorities have issued guidance on wearable cameras—but enforcement and norms still lag deployment.

For venues and transit systems debating “no cameras” policies, and for individuals who simply want a nudge before they step into someone’s field of view, Nearby Glasses offers a pragmatic middle ground. It neither shames wearers nor blocks devices; it surfaces a signal already in the air and leaves the judgment to you.

Bottom Line On Nearby Glasses And Public Awareness

Nearby Glasses is a lightweight, open approach to a modern etiquette problem: how to navigate public life when cameras are everywhere and nowhere at once. It won’t make you invisible and it won’t prove someone is recording, but as a layer of awareness—much like Bluetooth tracker alerts—it’s a timely tool for a world where discreet wearables are only getting harder to spot.