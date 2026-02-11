Android 17 Beta Arrives For Eligible Pixel Models

Google’s latest Android 17 Beta is live, and the first question for most people is simple: does your Pixel make the cut? This release lands faster than usual thanks to Google’s ongoing Canary track serving as the behind-the-scenes developer preview, allowing the public beta to reach testers sooner. If you’re ready to enroll, here’s the definitive compatibility rundown and what it means for your device.

Compatible Pixel Models: The Complete List

Google has opened the Android 17 Beta to all Pixel phones still within their official software support window. That covers models starting with the Pixel 6 family and extending through the current Pixel 10 lineup. The full roster:

Notably absent at launch is the Pixel 10a. While it’s expected to join in a subsequent beta build after its retail debut, owners should anticipate stable Android 17 support when the final release lands.

Why Pixel 6 Still Qualifies And What To Expect

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro remain eligible because they’re still within the official update window. These phones debuted with Android 12 and have received major upgrades each cycle, making their inclusion in the Android 17 Beta a final lap for early Tensor hardware. It’s a testament to Google’s longer support timelines, which have steadily expanded: recent generations like the Pixel 8 series were promised extended OS and security coverage, a policy direction that benefits beta participation across newer lines.

As always with a first-wave beta, don’t expect everything to be polished. Early builds can impact battery life, app stability, and connectivity. Google’s release notes and issue trackers for beta builds are the best place to check known problems before installing, especially if you rely on your Pixel for work or travel.

How to Confirm Eligibility and Enroll in the Beta

If your phone appears on the list above, enrollment is straightforward. Devices already participating in the prior Android Beta Program typically receive Android 17 Beta via an over-the-air update after opting in. New participants can enroll their device through Google’s Android Beta Program portal, confirm the device model and build, and wait for the OTA prompt. If you don’t see the update immediately, a short delay is normal as rollouts proceed in waves.

Before you jump in, back up your data and review Google’s guidance on leaving the beta. Rolling back usually requires a factory reset. Developers should also verify that critical apps target the new SDK and test for behavior changes logged in the official developer documentation.

What This Beta Release Means for Pixel Owners

Broad beta coverage from Pixel 6 through Pixel 10 underscores Google’s strategy: keep active devices updated and invite real-world feedback early. That produces a richer test matrix—multiple chip generations, camera stacks, and modem combos—which helps stabilize the platform faster. Historically, Google reports thousands of issues filed during early betas, a volume that shapes power management, performance tuning, and app compatibility ahead of the stable build.

Bottom line: if you own a supported Pixel and can tolerate a few rough edges, Android 17 Beta is a compelling preview. If you need absolute reliability, sit tight for later beta milestones or the stable rollout—and keep an eye out for the Pixel 10a’s imminent inclusion.