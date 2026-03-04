Anbernic Shows RG VITA Pro Running Android And Linux

Anbernic has released a new video showcasing the RG VITA Pro, and the headline feature is clear: this handheld boots both Android 14 and a 64-bit Linux OS out of the box. It’s a meaningful leap over the standard RG VITA, which ships with Android 12 only, and positions the Pro as a more flexible device for both native Android gaming and open-source emulation.

Dual-Boot Design Targets Power Users And Tinkerers

Running Android 14 and 64-bit Linux on the same handheld isn’t just a checklist item. It opens different strengths depending on what you play. Android gives you a robust ecosystem of native games, storefronts, and streaming apps, plus familiar tools like controller mapping. Linux brings low-overhead performance, community-made frontend options, and fine-grained control that emulation enthusiasts value, from kernel tweaks to per-core settings.

The video shows both sides in action. On Android, titles like Punishing: Gray Raven and Snowbreak appear to run smoothly, while the Linux environment is clearly tuned for emulation workflows. For players who bounce between native Android games and retro libraries, dual-boot means fewer compromises—and faster setup than juggling microSD images or third-party launchers.

Early Performance Signals Look Promising

The teaser leans into emulation, with footage of PS Vita games such as Gravity Rush and Adventures of Mana, then steps up to PS2 with Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Neo Contra, and Castlevania: Curse of Darkness. The device also dips into Nintendo’s catalog, including GameCube and Wii (Muramasa: The Demon Blade is highlighted), alongside PSP staples like God of War.

PS2 and Wii emulation remain heavy lifts even for modern handhelds. If these clips reflect sustained gameplay rather than short, curated sequences, it suggests solid headroom for 6th-gen systems at native or near-native resolutions. Expect Android-based emulators like Dolphin and AetherSX2 forks to be central here; both projects have benefited from ongoing Vulkan and JIT improvements that typically translate into better frame pacing and higher internal scales on competent SoCs.

It’s also notable that the video includes PC game streaming and external display output—scenarios where network stability and I/O matter as much as raw compute. If latency stays low over Wi-Fi 6 and the HDMI output remains reliable, the RG VITA Pro could double as a living-room device when docked or cabled to a TV.

Hardware Highlights And Connectivity Features

Anbernic confirms a 5.5-inch INCELL touchscreen at 1920 x 1080, a 5,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and HDMI support, with black and white color options. The 1080p panel gives ample room for integer scaling of retro systems while keeping Android UI crisp, and the INCELL stack should offer better thinness and touch response compared to older LCD assemblies.

Battery life will ultimately hinge on workload—Android games and PS2/Wii emulation draw more power than 16-bit systems—but a 5,000mAh pack in this class commonly lands in the multi-hour range. Wi-Fi 6 is a meaningful upgrade for streaming via Moonlight or Steam Link, where lower latency and higher throughput can reduce artifacting and input lag during fast action sequences.

New Rockchip Platform And Software Direction

The RG VITA Pro is billed as the first retro handheld built on Rockchip’s RK3576, signaling a shift beyond the RK3566 and RK3588 families that have dominated recent niche devices. While full benchmarks aren’t provided, the move should bring a significant uplift over the RK3566 machines that defined the previous generation, particularly in CPU-bound emulation scenarios.

On the software side, community chatter points to collaboration with Gamma on the Android build. GammaOS has earned praise among handheld users for clean launchers, controller-first navigation, and sensible defaults that remove common pain points like clunky input mapping. If that polish carries through to the RG VITA Pro, it could address one of the longest-standing critiques of stock Android on retro handhelds.

What We Still Don’t Know About Pricing And Availability

Anbernic says the RG VITA Pro is “coming soon,” but pricing remains under wraps. That figure will determine how it stacks up against rivals ranging from budget-friendly RK3566 units to more powerful Snapdragon-based handhelds. For now, the pitch is clear: a dual-boot machine that aims to simplify emulation and Android gaming in a single package.

As always with promotional footage, the proof will be in sustained, real-world tests—thermal performance over extended sessions, emulator stability across a large library, and battery endurance under mixed workloads. If the retail device matches what the video teases, the RG VITA Pro could become the new baseline recommendation for players who want modern Android features and a competent Linux stack without juggling multiple devices.