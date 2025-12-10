Anbernic Confirms RG 477V Specifications for Game Boy-style Handheld

ANBERNIC is unveiling the RG 477V, its newest vertical handheld inspired by a modern take on the Game Boy in terms of design. In a new official video, the company delivers the full spec sheet, answering some of those burning questions from retro gaming fans while leaving one biggie — how much it costs — for later.

The company unveiled the RG 477V, cementing it as an emerging original manufacturer in the world of intense Android-based handhelds with high-refresh display and critically important current-gen mobile silicon and positive daily play / emulation / streaming quality-of-life features.

Official specifications for the Anbernic RG 477V handheld

The RG 477V works with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 platform, powered by a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU — which the chipmaker says is a big jump up from the Dimensity 8200; it features its in-house APU subsystem, too. In press materials, the company advertises up to double-digit CPU gains and substantial GPU uplift over the generation, which jibes with expected performance around smoother high-end emulation.

At the heart of this device is a 4.7-inch display, one that boasts an unusually speedy 120Hz refresh rate for such a small handheld. Not every classic title clearly benefits from higher refresh, but the snappier UI (user interface), less input latency and cleaner scrolling are an obvious day-to-day upgrade on a cloud streaming device.

ANBERNIC is offering two memory and storage options: 8GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage, or 12GB with 256GB. The wireless spec is similarly cutting-edge, with Wi-Fi 6E for lower-latency streaming, and Bluetooth 5.3 for strong controller and audio connections. The handheld comes with Android 14, which means it unlocks the entire world of emulators, storefronts and streaming apps.

Battery capacity and charging details for the RG 477V

Under the hood is a 5,500mAh battery — slightly larger than what early leaks had suggested — with 27W fast charging. That amount of capacity, coupled with the relatively small screen and low wattage components on an older 3D system, should yield good battery life for 2D libraries and older 3D systems. You’ll get shorter sessions when under heavier emulation loads, but the short top-ups go a long way in helping to minimize your downtime.

Control layout, build notes, and RG 477V ergonomics

The RG 477V’s vertical orientation favours D-pad focused action and thumb ergonomics like those seen on the handheld classics. ANBERNIC brings to the fore the inclusion of large-angle 3D Hall effect sticks, much-needed improvements that help counter drift — which has been a prevalent issue for microswitch and potentiometer designs after extended use. The shoulder triggers and face buttons, it seems, are optimised for 8-bit ease as well as modern 3D control: That’s everything from NES to PSP and beyond.

The general industrial design is right in line with the company’s recent vertical family, though the spec bump hops it up into a new performance class. This could hit the sweet spot for fans who prefer a compact, one-handed-friendly device than larger landscape models.

Performance expectations for emulation and cloud gaming

Full tests will tell the story, but given the CPU/GPU combo of the Dimensity 8300, there is plenty of headroom expected for PSP and strong GameCube performance via Dolphin on Android.

When it comes to PS2 emulation, that’s the harder yardstick to measure and, with optimized builds and settings, quite a number of titles should be playable — an end point we’ve seen from other devices in the class of phones/handhelds we’re aiming for.

While the 120Hz panel won’t make emulator frame rates any faster than what’s supported for each system, it does tend to smooth over UI navigation, menus and heavy shader usage when gaming. For wireless streaming, the Wi-Fi 6E radio ought to cut down on congestion and bolster stability, at least on compatible routers, which will be a notable win for services like Steam Link, Sunshine/Moonlight and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Software ecosystem, emulators, and Android 14 features

Android 14 on day one also means that people won’t have to go through convoluted processes to run modern emulator front ends, cloud apps and controller remappers. So expect the usual leading suspects, including RetroArch, AetherSX2 forks, PPSSPP and Dolphin to be front and center, and front ends such as Daijisho or Pegasus to please those who love power. Based on ANBERNIC’s past performance, community-driven tweaks and custom launchers will likely be available soon after release.

Price expectations and where the RG 477V fits in the market

ANBERNIC hasn’t announced a price yet. Leaks have suggested a cost of 1,599 yuan — around $225 — and that would put the RG 477V just under the firm’s RG 477M, which features a premium metal build, with an asking price of $239.99. If that pricing sticks, the value case is a clear one with the 120Hz screen and modern wireless stack among others, not to mention the jump up to Dimensity 8300.

For potential buyers eyeing the market, the RG 477V sounds like a “daily carry” device: pocketable, fast and jack-of-all-trades-like when it comes to ergonomics and speed over maximum screen size. With the specs now cemented, the only remaining questions are price and ship date; they will be what turns it into the new de facto recommendation on that particular tier of vertical retro handheld.