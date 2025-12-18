Anbernic Announces RG 477V Price and Launch Confirmed

ANBERNIC has nailed down pricing and a solid sales window for the long-rumored RG 477V, announcing two configurations and a temporary early-bird discount. The vertical, Game Boy-like handheld is marketed as the company’s most powerful portrait system yet, matching a 120Hz 4:3 display with a contemporary MediaTek platform for everything from arcade to demanding 3D eras.

Official pricing and configurations for RG 477V

The RG 477V will come in two options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

ANBERNIC is dropping the starting price of these models to $199.99 and $239.99, respectively, for the first 72 hours. Following that window, their regular prices jump to $219.99 and $259.99, respectively.

In more practical terms, these early-bird cuts work out to around 9% off the base config and 8% off the higher-capacity one. That makes the RG 477V sit in the same boat as ANBERNIC’s VGA-swapped RG 477M, seeming a straightforward choice between metal horizontal ergonomics and new vertical digs with no penalty to the wallet.

The product listing briefly listed unit availability as unavailable, which is a generic placeholder companies use pre-launch. When the switch is flipped, anticipate the live inventory to mirror the early-bird pool.

Hardware snapshot and performance outlook for RG 477V

The RG 477V is driven by a Dimensity 8300-series chip and comes with a 4.7-inch, 4:3 display at 120Hz. That combination counts: a 4:3 panel avoids stretching for most retro libraries, and 120Hz smooths frame pacing and scrolling in emulators that support higher refresh output. It will also benefit the fluidity of the UI and help reduce input lag.

Official materials and pre-release gameplay clips supplied by ANBERNIC suggest PS2 emulation is comfortably within its limits—with scope for more demanding platforms on a game-by-game basis, though not at extreme graphics settings. The layout is vertically oriented to accommodate D-pad-based classics and systems whose portrait orientation works best on your phone. It shares the same silicon underneath—or at least I thought. Compared to those handhelds built around older midrange chips, there should be a nice bump here for 3D workloads.

16- and 32-bit libraries should especially appreciate other quality-of-life goodness like proper integer scaling for 4:3 content, along with higher refresh rates to tame ghosting.

Although the final thermal characteristics and battery life will require real-world testing, the spec sheet singles out the 477V as one of the most potent vertical handhelds announced to date.

Where it fits in the handheld market landscape

Mirroring the pricing of the RG 477M yet featuring all the same core internals, ANBERNIC is essentially giving those in the market a choice of form factor rather than a performance sacrifice. The 477V is probably the easiest choice for users who are used to portrait devices, or who just want something that’s a little more snug in the hand.

Looking out across the $200–$260 space, that competitive hold is only tightening (with vertical and horizontal rivals poised to come from brands such as Retroid and AYN, centered on silicon, screen technology, and ergonomics for this increasingly price-sensitive market). The 477V’s vertical 120Hz display (at a delightful 4:3 ratio) is the key move that differentiates it here, ticking the boxes for all you retro purists while also pushing its performance gauge at least into PS2-era territory.

For context, MediaTek’s newer mid-tier chipsets have been replacing older Unisoc and Snapdragon parts in this category for the better part of a year now, pushing up compatibility ceilings in emulators like AetherSX2 and Dolphin. The 477V continues along that path, suggesting the need for even fewer compromises when traversing a broader selection of 3D libraries than offered by previous-generation handhelds.

Availability and early-bird considerations

ANBERNIC plans to launch sales with a 72-hour super early-bird window, followed by prices going back up to MSRP. And like previous launches, initial supply can go fast; if you want the lower price, buyers will need to move quickly and prepare for intermittent shipping as orders accelerate.

For those on the fence, you’re well advised to wait for community impressions once units land. Early feedback usually covers emulator presets and thermals at PS2 workloads, along with any firmware peculiarities. This gameplay video from ANBERNIC serves as a benchmark, but the community will highlight optimal settings and front-end choices for an even cleaner time once recalibrated.

Bottom line: With its aggressive launch pricing, 120Hz 4:3 screen, and a capable Dimensity platform in tow, the RG 477V seems primed to be a vertical handheld of choice for those who want genuine aspect ratios without sacrificing the horsepower needed for their PS2-era favorites.