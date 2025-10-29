AMC+ Is Giving a 30-Day Free Trial With Code

AMC+ just released the type of streaming offer that transforms a casual scroll into an immediate sign-up. New and eligible returning subscribers can receive a full 30-day trial of AMC+ Premium for free by using the code AMC30FT4 at checkout; that’s a $9.99 value on the ad-free tier. If recent price increases have you trimming subscriptions, this is a low-stakes way to restock your watchlist without busting your budget.

The deal is available on AMC+ Premium, which cuts ads from the service and its included channels. To redeem, head here to create or sign in to your AMC+ account, choose the Premium monthly plan and use the code at checkout; the total should reduce to $0 for your first month. After 30 days, unless you cancel, billing for the paid subscription begins at the standard $9.99 monthly rate.

Importantly, AMC+ is opening the promotion to both new and returning subscribers, which could make it a smart comeback target if you recently churned to save money. A lot of rivals save their best promos for newbies, so the flexibility here is a selling point in a competitive market.

What to Watch Right Now on AMC+, Shudder, and More

AMC+ packages a bunch of niche-heavy catalogs into one login: AMC, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, and some programming from BBC America. That makes the deal go far beyond the back catalog of a single network.

AMC is known for its prestige dramas and gritty genre series courtesy of the ever-expanding Walking Dead universe, Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds, and Gangs of London. Shudder caters to horror buffs with exclusive originals and festival favorites, from The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs to entries in the V/H/S anthology and buzzy 2024 fright fare like Late Night with the Devil. Sundance Now focuses on international crime, character-driven thrillers and limited series, while IFC Films Unlimited brings its ever-flowing pipeline of indie standouts and festival finds. BBC America adds a blend of British dramas, nature docs, and event series brought over through AMC Networks agreements.

Structure your month right and you could take a quick bite out of the flagship AMC drama bestiary, sample two or three of Shudder’s originals, pepper in a limited series true crime from Sundance Now—enough variety to approximate a ‘mini-bundle’ diet without paying for bundles at all.

Why This Deal Matters in the Streaming Upheaval

Price pressure is real. Big services have deployed several rises and stricter account controls in the past year. Media analysis firm Antenna has recorded U.S. churn reaching record highs as consumers move in and out of services more than ever, while Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends research revealed American households have on average about four paid subscriptions at any given moment. A month for free from a midsize player like AMC+ is a tidy match with the high-low, what I’ll call the hopscotch strategy so many viewers are adopting today: turn it on to get what you’re after, and then pause or cancel when you have that.

There’s also the password-sharing wrinkle. Netflix and Disney have made big news through recent formal crackdowns, but it’s not clear that AMC+ has broadcast an analogous enforcement regime. That’s not to say that sharing is either encouraged or necessarily permanent—conditions can change—but it might account for why you’re feeling comfy trying AMC+ during an especially content-rich month.

How to Make the Most of Your Free AMC+ Month

Stack your lineup. Choose an essential AMC show and plan a manageable binge. Tuck horror nights from Shudder and weekends with a Sundance Now miniseries. The broad strokes of the service pay dividends in theme nights and curated queues.

Check what’s leaving. Rotations take place among all streamers—if a title’s availability is low, that may be when you want to strike. Then use discovery tools within AMC+—genre hubs, collections, and “because you watched” rows—to unearth hidden gems.

Set a reminder. Add a calendar alert for a few days before renewal so that you have a chance to decide if you want to keep the subscription. If you do stick around, think about mixing and matching the months with other services to maintain costs while remaining up to date on some of the marquee shows.

Bottom line: A 30-day pass to a real $0 ad-free tier with multiple niche catalogs? Rare in today’s streaming economy. If your queue is looking for new decapitations—and your wallet a reprieve—AMC30FT4 is an easy victory.