Amazon’s ‘Melania’ Documentary Opens With $7M Debut

Amazon’s “Melania,” a high-profile documentary centered on former First Lady Melania Trump, opened to an estimated $7.04 million in North America, outperforming pre-release projections and landing in third place for the weekend box office. The film trailed Sam Raimi’s thriller “Send Help” at approximately $20 million and the video game adaptation “Iron Lung” from YouTuber Markiplier at around $17.8 million, according to industry estimates.

A Box Office Start With Bigger Questions

For a political documentary, a $7 million debut is a notable figure. Documentaries rarely crack the top three in their opening frame, and the launch places “Melania” among the stronger non-concert doc openings in recent years. By comparison, standout titles like “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “Michael Jackson’s This Is It” remain outliers; most docs open in the low single digits or build gradually via platform releases.

Yet the economics here are atypical. Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to acquire distribution rights and backed the release with roughly $35 million in marketing. Given those inputs, the theatrical run alone is unlikely to recoup costs. That trade-off, however, mirrors a common playbook for streamers: use theaters as a visibility engine, then chase lifetime value through streaming engagement, international rollout, awards positioning, and ancillary programming.

Kevin Wilson, who oversees domestic theatrical distribution for Amazon MGM, framed the opening as the first step in a long-tail strategy, emphasizing that both the film and a companion docu-series are designed for an extended lifespan on Prime Video. That points to a broader calculus where box office headlines spark awareness, while the real return is measured in streaming hours and subscriber retention.

Critical Headwinds And Public Perception

“Melania” was not screened for critics ahead of release, a move often reserved for titles expected to face tough reviews. The reception once the film reached audiences was harsh: the documentary currently holds a single-digit score on Metacritic and sits at 10% on Rotten Tomatoes, signaling broad critical disapproval.

New York Times critic Manohla Dargis described the film as a carefully stage-managed chronicle of Mrs. Trump’s day-to-day life during the 20 days leading up to President Trump’s 2025 inauguration—a concept that promises access but, in her view, yields limited insight. Rolling Stone reported that about two-thirds of the film’s New York crew requested to be left off the credits, a rare and telling rebuke that underscores the production’s baggage.

The project also marks director Brett Ratner’s first feature since 2017, when multiple women publicly accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct—allegations he has denied. His return adds another layer of controversy that may shape audience sentiment and media narratives around the release.

Politics Meets Dealmaking in Amazon’s Costly Acquisition

The price tag has fueled scrutiny. Reporting indicates Amazon’s $40 million bid was $26 million higher than the next best offer from Disney, prompting speculation that the deal hinged on political optics as much as financial upside. In comments to The New York Times, veteran producer and former Amazon film executive Ted Hope called it “the most expensive documentary ever made that didn’t involve music licensing” and questioned whether it would be seen as currying favor with the Trump administration.

The film has drawn high-profile attention from the tech world as well. Apple CEO Tim Cook attended a preview screening at the White House, a reminder that political documentaries can become cultural events when they occupy the intersection of power, entertainment, and Silicon Valley influence.

What $7M Really Buys Amazon in Theaters and Beyond

Even with the polarized response, the opening suggests sizable curiosity—enough to make a dent theatrically despite a bruising critical consensus. For Amazon, that awareness is the point. The company can leverage the headline debut into a streaming push where completion rates, time spent, and conversion to the forthcoming docu-series will matter more than weekend ticket grosses.

The path forward will hinge on whether “Melania” expands beyond a curiosity spike into sustained conversation. If the documentary and series can generate multi-week engagement on Prime Video and draw international viewership, Amazon’s outsized bet could still pay off across formats. The $7 million debut answers the question of whether the market would show up. The next test is whether it sticks around.