Amazon Unveils Early Black Friday Sale on Tech

Amazon has launched its early Black Friday sale, offering hefty price cuts on many of today’s hottest tech products and smart home gadgets alongside day-to-day essentials. I sifted through all the noise to highlight more than 20 standout picks that truly are worth your money today, favoring items with actual price history drops, deep user reviews and established performance in many months of our long-term testing.

Electronics has historically been the category that drives demand over the holidays, and early momentum is key. Adobe Analytics reported record online spending for the entirety of Cyber Week last year, with electronics among the categories yielding the steepest discounts, and National Retail Federation surveys consistently find shoppers starting to shift spending earlier in the season to avoid finding fewer options than they need. With that in mind, here are the early victories you should seize before inventory becomes scarce.

Top Tech Doorbusters Under $100 Worth Grabbing Now

For $100 ($50 less than normal), the Echo Show 8 remains the sweet spot smart display for kitchens and bedrooms, thanks to improved mics and a faster processor.

If you care primarily about streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K at $30 (save $20) supports Dolby Vision, Wi‑Fi 6 and a faster interface than older sticks.

Other security on the cheap appears to be in good form: A Blink Mini 2 two-pack is $28 (save $42), and a Ring Battery Doorbell Plus will cost you just $80 (save $70!), which is a rarity with a head‑to‑toe aspect ratio. On the affordable-but-making-a-big-difference side, note‑takers and artists will love the $99 (save $30) Apple Pencil Pro, and at the other end of the price spectrum, a TP‑Link Wi‑Fi extender for $13 to battle dead zones without needing to commit to full‑on mesh.

Audio and Home Entertainment Picks Worth Buying

Portable sound is also on offer: The JBL Charge 6 is $138 (save $62) for a rugged speaker with all‑day battery, and it pulls double duty as a power bank. For on‑ear listeners, Beats Solo 4 down to $130 (save $70) is a no‑brainer for commuters who need a simple pair of headphones with long battery life. Looking for big‑screen vibes without a TV? The Nebula Capsule 3 is $340 ($190 off), a mini projector suitable for apartment movie nights that can actually get bright.

And some fun updates are now on sale: Sony WH‑1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and select Fire TV devices. Those tend to drop to their annual low prices during the early wave of sales, and then inch back up closer to the big day itself.

Smart Home and Security Deals to Upgrade Your Space

If you’re outfitting a connected home, this is a powerful window. Outside of Echo Show 8 and Ring, a variety pack like the Blink Mini 2 bundle gets you front door and home-office coverage on the cheap, and it’s ready to work with Alexa routines. Look for more discounts on Eero mesh kits and Philips Hue starter sets as inventory flips through Lightning Deals, which frequently come in limited stock and close out early.

Pro tip: Look for on‑page coupons. Amazon likes to stack even more clip‑to‑save boxes on top of deals during Black Friday, often shaving a few percent off the stated price—another 5–15% less than above.

Robots and Cleaning Upgrades for Easier Home Care

Window cleaning gets hands‑off with the Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Omni, listed for $420 (a $280 savings), and we were impressed in real‑world testing when used on large panes. Whole‑home floor care gets big discounts: Dreame X40 Ultra for $665 (save $535), and Eufy Omni S1 Pro for about $1,000 (save $500), both high-end bots with self‑emptying and mop‑wash docks that let you forget weekly chores altogether.

If you are interested in a more basic stick vac, we’d recommend looking out for Shark and Tineco drops; traditionally these hit some of their lowest price points during the early window before rising back up closer to the holiday.

Health, Beauty and Home Deals You Can Grab Today

Dyson’s Airwrap Origin is $400 (save $150), a rare markdown on the cult-favorite styling tool, which easily sells out annually. For comfort purchases, the Pure Enrichment XL heating pad is $29 (save $9), a favorite pick for sore backs and drafty offices that tends to go missing when the temperature dips.

More home and wellness deals to check out now: Waterpik water flossers, Theragun massagers, and best-selling air fryers from Ninja and Instant Brands. These staples have now become cart‑worthy pieces during an initial round of promotions.

Apple and All Your Other Tech Basics on Sale Now

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) is $189 (save $60), a top fitness and safety pick for families. (The Apple Pencil Pro, at $99, is a near‑must for iPad note‑takers.) Meanwhile, outside of the ecosystem, creative professionals and power users can also keep an eye out for markdowns on Samsung 990 Pro SSDs, Crucial portable drives, Anker GaN multi‑port chargers, Logitech MX Master 3S and Kindle Paperwhite. These usually hit or approach annual lows during early Black Friday.

Streaming and gaming accessories are in the mix as well, with controllers, headsets and storage cards often coming in at double‑digit discounts. If you’re buying gifts, these accessory‑tier bargains tend to provide the best value per dollar spent without even having to guess on sizing and colorways.

How to Shop Smarter Right Now for Early Discounts

Consult price history services like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel so you can ensure that’s a real low, not just a fake list price.

Put things in a Wish List to find invite‑only and Lightning Deal versions, and make sure to clip the coupon box before checking out. For items with a rolling discount rotation, bookmark and wait; often those offers rotate back in 24–72 hours.

Context is everything: Adobe Analytics observed a red‑letter year for online spend during last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while the National Retail Federation reported that even more shoppers are getting started earlier in order to snag “the best selection.” Translation: Popular products may go out of stock during the initial window — and restocks are not guaranteed.

Editor’s Shortlist of 20+ Live Deals Worth Your Money

Echo Show 8 — $100 (save $50)

Fire TV Stick 4K — $30 (save $20)

Blink Mini 2 two‑pack — $28 (save $42)

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus — $80 (save $70)

Apple Pencil Pro — $99 (save $30)

TP‑Link Wi‑Fi extender — $13

JBL Charge 6 — $138 (save $62)

Beats Solo 4 — $130 (save $70)

Nebula Capsule 3 mini projector — $340 ($190 off)

Sony WH‑1000XM5 headphones — on sale

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones — on sale

Select Fire TV devices — on sale

Eero mesh Wi‑Fi kits — discounted

Philips Hue starter sets — discounted

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Omni — $420 (save $280)

Dreame X40 Ultra robot vacuum — $665 (save $535)

Eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum — about $1,000 (save $500)

Shark stick vacuums — early price drops

Tineco stick vacuums — early price drops

Dyson Airwrap Origin — $400 (save $150)

Pure Enrichment XL heating pad — $29 (save $9)

Waterpik water flossers — deals live

Theragun massagers — deals live

Ninja and Instant Brands air fryers — on sale

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) — $189 (save $60)

Samsung 990 Pro SSDs — markdowns

Crucial portable drives — markdowns

Anker GaN multi‑port chargers — markdowns

Logitech MX Master 3S mouse — markdowns

Kindle Paperwhite — on sale

Gaming controllers, headsets and storage cards — discounted

The bottom line: There are already some true lows and rare cuts in Amazon’s first wave of Black Friday deals. If any of the items above has been on your list, this is a good time to act — particularly for Amazon devices, high‑end robots and beauty devices that tend to sell out quickly.