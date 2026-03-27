Amazon Spring Sale Cuts TCL 98-Inch QM8K By 25%

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale just delivered its headline TV bargain: the TCL 98-inch Class QM8K Series has dropped to about $2,997.97, a 25% cut that saves shoppers more than $1,000 on a true wall-filling Mini-LED set.

For anyone eyeing a cinematic upgrade without a five-figure price tag, this is the standout large-screen deal of the event. The 98-inch model steals the spotlight, while the 65- and 75-inch versions are also discounted by roughly a few hundred dollars for those with smaller spaces or budgets.

Why This 98-Inch Deal Matters for Big-Screen Buyers

Supersizing your screen typically demands supersized spending. Competing 98-inch models routinely list far higher—Sony’s 98-inch LED options often float around the mid-to-high four figures, and 97-inch OLEDs remain well into five figures. With this markdown, TCL’s QM8K brings theater-scale viewing under $3,000, shifting the value equation in a big way.

The QM8K pairs Mini-LED backlighting with quantum dot color to drive the kind of peak brightness, contrast control, and color volume you need for HDR in bright living rooms. Independent reviewers such as RTINGS and Consumer Reports have consistently noted TCL’s Mini-LED sets for strong brightness and aggressive local dimming performance—keys to punchy HDR highlights and inky letterbox bars on modern blockbusters.

Key Features That Elevate Picture And Play

At its core, the 98-inch QM8K is a 4K panel designed for high-impact HDR viewing, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. Mini-LED backlighting enables thousands of local dimming zones (varying by size) to better separate bright objects from dark backgrounds, reducing haloing and preserving shadow detail in challenging scenes.

Gamers get the essentials and then some. Expect HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on key ports, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 4K at up to 120Hz on supported consoles and PCs. TCL’s Game Accelerator mode can push refresh rates even higher at reduced resolution—up to the high-200Hz range—for ultra-smooth responsiveness in esports titles where twitch reactions matter more than pixel count.

For everyday viewing, Google TV aggregates apps and recommendations into a clean home screen, with voice search and profiles to streamline finding what to watch. Upscaling and motion processing are handled by TCL’s latest processing engine, tuned to keep lower-resolution cable or streaming content looking clean on a very large canvas.

Real-World Value Versus Rivals at Similar Sizes

Consider price per inch. Premium 85-inch Mini-LED sets from leading brands can still land well above this sale price, yet give you significantly less screen. The QM8K’s aggressive discount makes 98 inches competitive with many 83–85-inch models, a notable inflection point for buyers debating “big enough” versus truly immersive.

Market researchers like Omdia and the Consumer Technology Association have tracked steady growth in the 85-inch-and-up segment as prices fall and big-screen sports streaming normalizes. This deal accelerates that trend, putting near-projection scale into mainstream budgets without the trade-offs of ambient-light-sensitive projectors.

Setup Tips and Space Planning for a 98-Inch TV

At 98 inches, planning matters. SMPTE viewing-angle guidance suggests a seating distance around 8 to 12 feet for a cinematic field of view with 4K content. Measure doorways and mounting points; a TV this large typically requires multiple people for safe unboxing and installation, plus a sturdy stand or reinforced wall mount rated for the weight and VESA pattern of a near-100-inch panel.

For sound, the built-in speakers are serviceable, but this screen deserves bigger audio. Leverage eARC to feed Dolby Atmos to a capable soundbar or AVR and speaker setup. Sports, live concerts, and effects-heavy films scale dramatically with robust, room-filling audio.

What Reviewers Praise and Potential Watch-Outs to Note

Reviewers have praised the QM8 family for brightness and contrast that cut through daylight, along with strong HDR punch. Typical trade-offs to note: like many high-output LCDs, wide-angle contrast can dip off-axis, and aggressive motion smoothing can introduce artifacts if left at default. Fortunately, Google TV’s picture presets and manual sliders make it easy to dial in a more filmic look and disable processing you don’t want.

Bottom Line: Is This 98-Inch TCL QM8K Deal Worth It?

If you’ve been waiting for a genuine theater-scale upgrade, this 25% price drop on TCL’s 98-inch QM8K is the moment to pounce. You’re getting Mini-LED brightness, modern gaming features, and Google TV convenience at a price that undercuts most big-screen rivals by thousands.

Inventory and sale pricing can move quickly during major events, but right now this is the Amazon Spring Sale TV deal to beat for sheer size-to-performance value.