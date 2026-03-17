Amazon Spring Sale 2026 Unveils Early Phone Deals

Early markdowns for Amazon’s Spring Sale are already live, and phones are front and center. We vetted 20 standout offers across Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola, with genuine savings on new flagships, last‑gen stalwarts, and a few surprise budget wins. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, the best deals are arriving ahead of the main event—and some are likely to sell through quickly.

Standout flagship phones are already marked down

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (Unlocked) is down to $1,499 (save $150). That’s a rare early cut on Apple’s top-tier model, which continues to lead on sustained performance and video chops. Shoppers who value resale value and long-term software support should note Apple’s track record here.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is $1,099 (save $200), and this particular offer includes a $50 Amazon gift card. With a 5,000mAh battery and top-tier camera stack, this is the Android flagship many power users default to—and the gift card kicker is essentially extra value on accessories.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB drops to $779 (save $200). If you don’t need the very latest, this model still delivers A‑series performance, all‑day battery, and Apple’s Pro camera features at a mid‑cycle price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has multiple offers: an early price at $900 for the standalone phone, plus a bundle pairing the handset with Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $1,140. If you’re coming from an older Galaxy, the value of the bundle typically beats buying earbuds separately.

iPhone 13 hits a low $270 (save $30). It’s not new, but iOS updates and a still-solid dual‑camera system make this a compelling backup or first iPhone, especially for kids or field work.

Foldable phones get rare and meaningful price cuts

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $1,675 (save $325). Foldables don’t go on sale as aggressively as slabs, so a triple‑digit reduction on the book‑style Fold is notable for multitaskers who live in split‑screen apps.

Motorola Razr Ultra falls to $800 (save $700). That’s one of the steepest foldable discounts we’ve seen so far this season, turning the stylish clamshell into a legitimate mid‑price pick.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is $1,499 (save $300), and both Moonstone and Jade colorways are included. Tensor G5 performance and Google’s fold‑aware camera software make this a strong pick for content creators and frequent travelers.

Google Pixel line delivers big value on phones

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is $949 (save $250). Expect class‑leading still photos, fast on‑device AI features, and the big‑screen experience many prefer for gaming and navigation.

Google Pixel 10 comes in at $599 (save $200). It’s one of the first Pixels to support Pixelsnap magnetic accessories and Qi2 charging, so you’re getting modern convenience alongside Google’s clean Android build.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is $699 (save $400). If you can live without the latest round of AI tools, the 9 Pro XL still nails image quality and battery endurance at a price that undercuts many midrange phones.

Samsung midrange and A Series phone picks

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is $599 (save $50). Its 6.7‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz makes everyday use feel flagship‑grade, and it’s an easy recommendation for users who want size without the Ultra premium.

Samsung Galaxy A36 is $350 (save $50). The long‑term play here is software longevity: Samsung promises up to five years of updates, which matters more than peak benchmarks for most buyers.

Budget and value phone plays from Motorola

Moto G Stylus is $350 (save $50). Built‑in stylus tools and reliable battery life make it a productivity sleeper for students and field notes, without the Galaxy S‑Pen price tag.

Motorola Edge drops to $250 (save $300). A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 8GB RAM deliver smooth daily performance, and fast charging offsets the roughly 20‑hour battery figure many reviewers cite.

Four more early phone deals worth grabbing now

Galaxy S25 Edge at $1,140 (save $130) remains available in select configurations. If you prefer to avoid bundles, this straight discount is the simple play—just check color and storage availability.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Moonstone and Jade are clocking the same $300 cut, effectively two separate listings. If one color goes out of stock, the other often lingers a little longer—use that to your advantage.

Galaxy S25 Ultra with the $50 gift card bonus is a distinct SKU from the standard discount. If you were already eyeing a case or 45W charger, that credit turns into real-world savings at checkout.

iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are both trending under MSRP simultaneously—a rarity for Apple flagships. If you’re cross-shopping, factor in storage per dollar; stepping up capacity during a sale often beats paying full price later.

How to shop these early Amazon Spring phone deals

Verify the seller is Amazon or the brand itself, watch for on‑page coupons and “discount at checkout” notes, and compare warehouse or color variants that quietly run cheaper. Third‑party price trackers like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel consistently show that early Spring Sale cuts can match or beat Black Friday lows on phones, especially midrange models.

Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint Research have long noted that promotional windows pull forward upgrades and boost midrange share. Translation: the best value phones often see the cleanest, no‑strings markdowns right now, while ultra‑premiums add sweeteners like gift cards or bundles to tip you over the line.

Bottom line: these early offers are already strong, and inventory on the deepest cuts—Razr Ultra at $800 and Pixel 9 Pro XL at $699—won’t last. If a price lines up with your wish list today, it’s smart to lock it in rather than gamble on a deeper drop later.