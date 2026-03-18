Amazon Slashes TurboTax Prices Before Tax Day

With the filing deadline approaching, Amazon has rolled out limited-time discounts on Intuit’s TurboTax desktop software, trimming prices across the lineup and giving last-minute filers a timely break. Deluxe is down to $55.99 (about 30% off), Premier is $82.99 (roughly 27% off), and Home & Business is $95.99 (around 26% off). These are the 2025 desktop editions designed for preparing 2024 tax-year returns that you’ll file this season.

Limited-Time Discounts On TurboTax Desktop

The markdowns cover three tiers most taxpayers consider: Deluxe for itemizers and homeowners, Premier for investments and rentals, and Home & Business for self-employed filers. In practical terms, the current pricing translates to $24 off Deluxe, $32 off Premier, and $34 off Home & Business—meaning you can lock in more advanced support for complex returns without paying full freight.

These are desktop licenses, not the online versions. You install the software on a Windows or Mac computer, download updates as new IRS guidance lands, and keep your data locally. For filers who prefer working offline or preparing multiple returns on one machine, the desktop route remains a favorite.

Which TurboTax Edition Fits Your 2024 Tax Return

Deluxe is the sweet spot for many W-2 earners, especially homeowners who plan to itemize. It walks you through reporting mortgage interest (Form 1098), property taxes, charitable donations, and significant medical expenses. If your year looked like steady wages with a few deductions and credits to capture, Deluxe usually hits the mark without overpaying for features you won’t use.

Premier adds the investment toolkit. If you sold stocks or ETFs (Form 1099-B), cashed out employee equity like RSUs, harvested capital losses, earned dividends or interest (Forms 1099-DIV/INT), or collected rental income (Schedule E), Premier is built for you. It can also help with crypto sales reporting and import from major brokerages—key for avoiding mismatches with the IRS’s information returns.

Home & Business targets freelancers, contractors, and small-business owners who file Schedule C. Expect guided prompts around 1099-NEC/1099-K income, business mileage, home office deductions, equipment depreciation, and estimated tax payments. If you stitched together gig work or consulting income this year, this edition helps ensure you don’t leave legitimate deductions on the table.

Why Timing Matters for Tax Filers Seeking Refunds

The IRS reports that roughly 90% of individual returns are e-filed each year, and electronic filing with direct deposit remains the fastest way to receive a refund. In recent seasons, average refunds have hovered around $3,000 according to IRS weekly filing snapshots—meaning every day you delay could be another day your money sits idle.

If you owe, acting now still helps. You can prepare the return and schedule an electronic payment for the deadline, avoiding last-second logjams and penalty risks. Software also reduces errors that trigger notices; transposed digits or omitted 1099s are common self-prep mistakes that smart interview flows are designed to catch.

Desktop vs Online: Key TurboTax Filing Considerations

Desktop software appeals to filers who prefer local storage and a one-time purchase. It’s also handy if you want to prepare more than one return on the same computer. However, note that state preparation and e-file may involve separate fees, and you’ll need to install updates to reflect the latest federal and state rules—important as states finalize guidance close to the deadline.

Online filing, by contrast, emphasizes convenience and built-in cloud backups. If you switch devices mid-prep or collaborate with a spouse remotely, the web experience can be simpler. The current discounts narrow the price gap, though, making desktop an attractive value if you’re comfortable installing software.

Quick Prep Checklist Before Buying TurboTax Desktop

Gather your documents first:

W-2s

1099-NEC/MISC for self-employment

1099-DIV/INT/B for investments

1099-R for retirement distributions

1098 for mortgage interest

Any brokerage or crypto gain/loss reports

Schedule E details and depreciation records for rental property

Mileage logs, receipts, and quarterly estimated payments for small businesses

Check that your state return is supported in the desktop edition you choose, and budget for any state e-file fees. If your adjusted gross income meets the eligibility threshold, the IRS Free File program (offered through partner providers) may be an alternative—especially for straightforward returns. And if your situation involves complex events like multi-state income, K-1s, or equity compensation across tax years, consider consulting a CPA.

Bottom line: should you grab these TurboTax discounts now?

If you’re rounding the corner toward the deadline, these TurboTax desktop discounts are well-timed. Deluxe suits most W-2 filers with deductions, Premier is built for investors and landlords, and Home & Business is tailored to self-employed pros. With limited-time pricing and the clock ticking, locking in the right edition now can streamline filing and keep more of your refund in your pocket.