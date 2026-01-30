Amazon Slashes Ring Doorbell And Cam Bundle 50%

Amazon just rolled out a half-off deal on a best-selling smart home pairing: the Ring Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen) bundled with the Ring Indoor Cam. The limited-time price drops the set to $69.99 from a $139.99 list, making it one of the lowest-cost ways to add front-door video plus an always-on indoor view without running wires.

What You Get in the Ring Doorbell and Indoor Cam Bundle

The battery-powered Ring doorbell brings 1080p video, motion alerts, and two-way talk in a compact, weather-resistant housing. It installs with a bracket and a rechargeable pack—no need to touch existing chime wiring. The companion Ring Indoor Cam is a plug-in 1080p camera small enough to perch on a shelf, with motion detection and two-way audio for quick check-ins.

Both devices tie into the Ring app for live view, alerts, and activity zones, and they work with Alexa. Ask an Echo Show to “show the front door,” get doorbell announcements on smart speakers, or arm/disarm Ring modes by voice. The Indoor Cam also includes a physical privacy cover that blocks the lens and cuts audio when closed—useful when you’re home and don’t want any recording.

Why This 50% Price Drop on Ring’s Bundle Matters Now

Video doorbells and indoor cams rank among the most adopted smart-home categories. Parks Associates estimates that nearly one in five US internet households now owns a video doorbell, a figure that has steadily climbed as installation has gotten simpler and prices have fallen. At the same time, package theft remains a persistent pain point; SafeWise’s national surveys in recent years have found roughly a third of Americans say they’ve had a parcel stolen. A budget-friendly bundle that covers the porch and a high-traffic room directly addresses both trends.

At $69.99, this combo undercuts the price of many stand-alone doorbells or indoor cameras from competing brands, while delivering a cohesive app experience and broad Alexa compatibility. For renters and first-time buyers, it’s an unusually low barrier to entry for whole-home visibility.

Setup Steps and What Everyday Use Looks Like With Ring

Expect a 10–20 minute install for the doorbell: mount the bracket, charge and snap in the battery, connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi through the app, and tune motion zones to avoid false alerts from sidewalks or trees. The Indoor Cam is plug-and-go—place it, aim it, and set up motion sensitivity. If you have an Echo Show, you can auto-show the live feed when someone rings or say “Alexa, answer the door” to speak with visitors hands-free.

Ring has strengthened its security posture over the years with mandatory two-factor authentication and optional end-to-end encryption for videos (disabled by default and device-dependent). You can also set a schedule for motion detection, use Home/Away modes, and enable rich notifications that include a snapshot preview on supported phones.

The Subscription Fine Print and What Ring Protect Covers

Out of the box, you get real-time notifications, live view, and two-way talk. To save and review clips after an event, you’ll need a Ring Protect plan. In recent years, Ring Protect Basic has been priced around $4.99 per month per device in the US, with options for longer retention—up to 180 days depending on your settings. A short trial is typically included with new activations; check current rates in the Ring app before committing.

If you prefer avoiding monthly fees or want local storage, note that Ring’s consumer doorbells and indoor cams are cloud-first. Competitors such as Eufy and some Arlo models offer local options, but they may trade off on app polish or third-party integrations. Consumer Reports and other independent labs frequently highlight these trade-offs when evaluating home security ecosystems.

Key Trade-Offs to Consider Before Buying This Ring Bundle

Battery maintenance is the main one. Depending on activity and settings, the doorbell battery typically lasts weeks to a few months; you’ll need to recharge it using a micro-USB cable. Video resolution tops out at 1080p, which is plenty for identification at typical porch distances, but it’s not the higher 2K you’ll find on some rivals. Finally, placement matters: mount the doorbell about chest height and angle it slightly to capture packages without over-triggering on passing cars.

Who Should Grab This Deal and What Homes It’s Best Suited For

Renters who can’t rewire, homeowners wanting quick coverage on a second entrance, or anyone building a low-cost starter setup will get strong value here. The indoor camera works well for watching pets or a nursery, while the doorbell adds front-door awareness and deterrence. If you already run an Alexa household, the hands-free features make the bundle even more compelling.

Bottom Line on Amazon’s Ring Bundle Deal and Who It Suits

Amazon’s 50% cut on the Ring Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam brings trusted porch and indoor monitoring down to impulse-buy territory. With easy installation, reliable alerts, and tight Alexa integration, this bundle is a smart, budget-savvy upgrade—as long as you’re comfortable with cloud storage and the small ongoing cost of a Protect plan for saved video.