Amazon Slashes Price of Kindle Below $90

Amazon just discounted the base Kindle to $89.99, cutting $20 off its normal list price of $109.99 — a discount of 18%. When it comes to the entry-level model in Amazon’s line of e-readers, this is among the most attractive prices we’ve seen below $90 outside of big sales events.

If you’ve been on the fence about an e-reader for travel, borrowing from the library or just reading less blue-light-heavy time before bed, this is your chance. The basic Kindle is what most readers need and use — a great screen to read on for $90, without paying extra for front lights or other premium features.

What You Get With the Basic Kindle Model

The new base Kindle model displays 6-inch 300 ppi E Ink text (a more traditional type of e-reader screen than those using LCD) now as sharp as pricier models so fonts look printlike even at smaller sizes. Bedtime reading is handled by a built-in front light and Dark Mode, while the matte screen remains glare-free in bright sun.

Storage increases to 16GB, which is good for a library of thousands of novels. USB-C instead of micro-USB for modern charging, and battery life that stretches to weeks because E Ink consumes power primarily when you turn pages — the core advantage, complemented by documentation from E Ink Corporation.

But beyond the hardware, you get seamless access to a huge bookstore, Family Library sharing and Send to Kindle support for your personal documents.

In the United States, popular library app Libby can deliver eligible ebooks to Kindle, so you can borrow and read wirelessly.

How It Compares to Paperwhite and Others

Step up to the Kindle Paperwhite and you get a bigger 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light for nighttime reading comfort and IPX8 water resistance for poolside or bathtub reading.

That read-like-paper quality costs significantly more, however — even the Paperwhite sale prices that pop up every now and then tend to hover around this sub-$90 deal.

Weight becomes a consideration outside of a lab setting as well: the basic Kindle weighs about 158 grams, significantly lighter than the roughly 205-gram Paperwhite and its ability to be comfortably held one-handed on public transportation. Rivals such as Kobo’s Clara line offer strong format support and seamless integration with public libraries, but the depth of Amazon’s Kindle store and its close ecosystem (along with features like Whispersync and device handoff) are major selling points in the U.S., according to Consumer Reports’ buying advice.

Who Should Get This Entry-Level Kindle Deal

New e-reader owners, school students and frequent travelers will see most of the immediate benefit. If you’re all about reading text-based fiction and nonfiction, the 6-inch 300 ppi screen is neatly sized and knife-edge sharp.

If you read a lot of graphic novels, magazines or intricate PDFs, get a bigger screen. The new model is big enough to read comfortably but also small and light, so it can take a little water. There’s not another company that offers one with the same level of waterproofing. Beach bums and bath readers will do better with a waterproof model like the Paperwhite.

Important Caveats to Know Before You Buy

The less-than-$90 price usually refers to the lockscreen ad–supported version (you can pay a small fee later to never see ads). There’s no warm light or auto-brightness and the device is not waterproof.

The 6-inch panel is fantastic for reflowable text, but less so with fixed-layout content. On PDFs and richer layout pages, expect a little zooming and panning.

Why This Price Drop Is So Important Right Now

About a third of adults in the U.S. read e-books, according to Pew Research Center, and many prefer having a device that is focused on reading instead of doing everything else that tablets offer.

To slip the entry Kindle under $90 is to lessen a barrier to that focused, paperlike reading experience.

E-readers also multiply library value: one featherweight, pocket-sized stocking stuffer can contain years of reading across borrowed and purchased titles. It’s tough to beat that combination for budget-minded readers.

Deal Context and Smart Buying Tips for This Kindle

Under-$90 Kindle pricing from Amazon is usually held for major promotions, and colors may be limited. If the configuration you like is in stock, this is a good moment to grab it.

Be wary of bundled trials of Kindle Unlimited; terms vary and auto-renew, so re-evaluate before the trial ends. Even if you spring for the ad-free upgrade, your total will still be a good chunk below standard Paperwhite sale price.

Bottom Line: Why This $89.99 Kindle Deal Is Compelling

A perfectly made $89.99 feels like magic: crisp text, featherweight hardware, all the books in the world for weeks at a time (and so much more). If you’ve been holding out for an e-reader, or need a great gift idea, this deal is the no-brainer recommendation.