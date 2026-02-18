Amazon Slashes iPad Pro M5 Price To $799.99

Amazon is offering the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M5 for $799.99, undercutting the usual $999 sticker and delivering a rare 20% price drop on Apple’s top-tier tablet. For anyone eyeing the Pro line’s OLED display and desktop-class performance, this is the standout deal to beat right now.

Why This $799.99 iPad Pro M5 Deal Truly Stands Out

Premium Apple hardware doesn’t dive 20% very often, especially on current-generation Pro models. The $799.99 tag is a record low for the base 11-inch Wi‑Fi configuration at a major retailer, according to price-tracking histories commonly cited by deal analysts. In practical terms, you’re saving roughly $200 on a device that typically holds value longer than most Android or Windows tablets—resale trackers and refurb channels consistently show iPad Pros retaining strong secondary-market prices.

It’s also a stronger proposition than the occasional $50–$100 markdowns you’ll see at big-box stores. If you’ve been waiting for a true inflection point, this is it.

What You Get With Apple’s 11‑Inch iPad Pro M5

The headline features remain the ones power users care about: the M5 chip for laptop-grade speed, an Ultra Retina XDR OLED panel with inky blacks and punchy highlights, and ProMotion for a fluid 120Hz experience. Creative work—illustration, color grading, or multi-track audio—benefits directly from that combo. Independent testing labs like DisplayMate have long shown OLED superiority in contrast and color accuracy, and Apple’s calibration out of the box tends to rank near the top of pro displays.

Performance-wise, Apple’s M-series silicon has consistently led mobile CPU and GPU charts tracked by Geekbench and GFXBench. The M5 extends that legacy, keeping demanding workflows snappy while remaining efficient for all-day use. Pair it with Apple Pencil Pro and the latest Magic Keyboard and you’ve got a mobile studio that rivals ultraportable laptops for many tasks.

On the software side, pro apps and on-device intelligence features deepen the value story. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring desktop-class editing and production tools to touch, while Apple’s latest intelligence capabilities accelerate tasks like image clean-up, transcription, and content search without shipping your data off-device. For privacy-conscious professionals, that matters.

Who Should Jump On The $799.99 iPad Pro M5 Deal

If you draw, edit video, manage large photo libraries, or rely on advanced note-taking and whiteboarding, the iPad Pro M5 is the right tier. The OLED panel’s uniformity and 120Hz response deliver real advantages for illustrators, while the M5’s headroom keeps 4K timelines, RAW photo stacks, and complex audio projects responsive. Educators and students who need a single device for reading, annotating, and content creation will also appreciate the speed, screen, and battery consistency.

If your use is mostly streaming, web, and light productivity, consider the iPad Air to save more upfront. You’ll still get strong performance, but you’ll miss the Pro’s OLED and 120Hz display, which are the chief reasons creators and gamers prefer the Pro.

How It Compares On Value Against Tablets And Laptops

At list price, the Pro is a splurge. At $799.99, it becomes competitive with mid-range laptops and premium Android tablets. IDC’s market analyses have repeatedly shown iPads leading in both share and customer satisfaction, and Consumer Reports’ reliability scores routinely place iPads near the top. That ecosystem stability matters when you factor lifespan and resale value into total cost of ownership.

Against older iPad Pro generations, the M5 model’s OLED and silicon gains are the swing factors. If you’re upgrading from an LCD Pro, the display alone is a visible leap. From a recent Air, you’ll notice the smoother 120Hz panel and stronger sustained performance under heavy loads.

Buying Tips Before You Checkout At Amazon Today

Confirm you’re selecting the base Wi‑Fi configuration at $799.99; storage and cellular add-ons raise the price quickly.

Inventory can vary by color, and Amazon sometimes applies extra coupons at checkout—check the product page carefully.

If you need accessories, look for bundle savings on Apple Pencil Pro or Magic Keyboard to avoid paying full price later.

If you plan to trade in an older iPad, compare Amazon’s valuation with Apple’s trade-in program and certified refurb resellers.

Weigh AppleCare+ if you travel or use Pencil heavily; screen and accessory coverage can offset one bad drop.

Bottom Line: The Case For This iPad Pro M5 Deal

The 11-inch iPad Pro M5 at $799.99 is a best-in-class tablet at a best-yet price. For creators, students, and professionals who want OLED, 120Hz, and M-series headroom, this is the moment to buy. Deals this deep on current-generation Pro hardware are uncommon—and this one hits all the right notes on performance, display quality, and long-term value.