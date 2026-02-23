Amazon Slashes DJI Mini 5 Pro Combo Price by $490

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your aerial kit, this is it. Amazon has dropped the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 to $1,109, a $490 cut from its $1,599 list price. That’s roughly 31% off and the strongest DJI drone deal we’re seeing right now, especially for creators who want a ready-to-fly package rather than piecing together batteries, filters, and a controller after the fact.

DJI’s Flagship Mini Bundle Hits a Standout Low

Deep discounts on premium drone bundles are rare outside of major shopping events, and this one stands out. It includes DJI’s screened RC 2 controller—so you won’t need to clamp in a phone—plus a full suite of extras that covers day-one flying through longer shoots. Industry research from DroneAnalyst has consistently shown DJI leading consumer and prosumer market share, and deals like this on its headline mini platform are a big reason creators continue to standardize on the brand.

What You Get in the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo

This package is built to eliminate common pain points. In the box you’ll find:

DJI Mini 5 Pro drone

DJI RC 2 controller with integrated display

Three Intelligent Flight Batteries

Two-way charging hub

Shoulder bag

Filter set

That mix covers essentials for both capture quality and logistics: multiple batteries add well over an hour of aggregate airtime, the hub tops them off and doubles as a power bank in a pinch, and the ND filters help you lock shutter speed for true cinematic motion blur on bright days.

Camera and Flight Features That Matter Most

The Mini 5 Pro’s imaging pipeline centers on a 1-inch CMOS sensor capable of recording 4K at up to 60fps—plenty of headroom for slow motion and post-stabilization while keeping detail crisp. A native vertical shooting mode means the camera rotates for social-first formats, avoiding the quality loss of cropping landscape footage. The gimbal’s unusually wide 225° rotation provides flexible tilt for reveal shots and steep ascents/descents without awkward framing.

For dynamic subjects—think trail runners, cyclists, or boats—ActiveTrack 360° can lock onto a target and maintain framing as you orbit or change altitude. That’s the difference between spending a session fiddling with joysticks and reliably walking away with a usable hero clip. It’s the kind of automation that turns solo creators into full aerial crews.

Why This Deal Beats Piecemeal Buying for Most Buyers

Purchasing a drone body and adding batteries, filters, and a controller later almost always costs more and slows you down. Here, you’re flight-ready out of the box, with redundancy built in. The RC 2’s integrated screen keeps your phone free for comms and reference shots, and the extra batteries mean you can scout, practice, and reshoot without rationing airtime. For commercial operators—real estate, events, inspections—that consistency translates to billable reliability. For creators, it means more looks from the same location and fewer missed moments.

Who Should Jump on This Amazon DJI Mini 5 Pro Deal

If you’re upgrading from an older mini-class drone, moving from phone gimbals to full aerial coverage, or building a travel-friendly kit with pro-grade footage, this is a sweet spot. The sensor, vertical video workflow, and tracking tools make it ideal for YouTube, Reels, and TikTok without compromising on cinematic projects. It’s also a solid fit for teams that need a compact B-cam in the sky to complement larger cinema rigs.

Bottom Line: A Strong All-in Package at $1,109

At $1,109, the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo at Amazon is the best-value path into DJI’s most creator-friendly mini platform right now. You get the camera specs to future-proof your content, the accessories to shoot longer and smarter, and a discount big enough to matter. If a drone is on your 2026 gear list, this is the moment to check it off.