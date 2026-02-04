Amazon Rolls Out Alexa Plus To All US Users

Amazon’s upgraded AI assistant Alexa+ is now available to every user in the United States, bringing a more conversational, task-oriented experience across Echo speakers, Fire TV, the Alexa mobile app, Alexa.com, and a growing roster of partner devices. Prime members get the enhanced assistant at no added cost across devices, while non-Prime users can access Alexa+ for free via the web and app with limits, or opt for a $19.99/month standalone plan.

What’s New in Alexa+: Features, Integrations, and AI Upgrades

Unlike the original voice assistant, Alexa+ is built as a model-agnostic system that can route requests to Amazon’s own foundation models or vetted third-party models, depending on the task. The result is a more fluid, natural conversation style, with multi-turn dialogue, follow-ups, and the ability to keep context as you plan a trip, troubleshoot a device, or build a grocery list.

Alexa+ also leans into “agentic” behavior for real-world actions. Through integrations with services including Ticketmaster, Thumbtack, Uber, Angi, Expedia, Square, Yelp, Fodor’s, OpenTable, and music and audio apps, the assistant can suggest options and—where you approve—book a table, request a ride, or save a recommended recipe. Amazon says confirmations and guardrails are built in to prevent unwanted purchases or actions.

Core voice features remain, from smart home controls and timers to news, weather, and entertainment. But the new system is tuned for richer tasks: it can compare movie choices with pros and cons, adapt a meal plan to dietary constraints, or draft a packing list based on your itinerary, all without you repeating context.

Pricing and Availability for Alexa+ Across Devices and Plans

Alexa+ is free for Prime members across supported devices. Non-Prime customers can try it at no cost on the web and mobile with what Amazon describes as “generous” usage limits to deter abuse, or subscribe for $19.99/month for full access—positioning Alexa+ competitively with other premium AI services like ChatGPT Plus.

The rollout spans Echo devices, Fire TV, the Alexa app and website, and Alexa-enabled products from partners including Samsung and Bose, with more hardware integrations promised. That breadth matters: industry researchers such as CIRP have consistently found Amazon leading the U.S. smart speaker installed base, giving Alexa+ a large runway for immediate adoption.

Early Usage Signals From Alexa+ Beta and Engagement Trends

In beta testing, Amazon saw strong engagement from early adopters. After upgrading to Alexa+, music streams rose by 25%, recipe interactions grew 5x, and customers held 2–3x more conversations compared to the classic Alexa experience. Those are promising indicators that richer dialogue and better task completion can boost repeat use.

Feedback also pushed Amazon to refine behavior. Testers said the assistant sometimes chimed in at awkward moments or felt too verbose. In response, Alexa now asks clarifying questions when it’s unsure you’re addressing it—such as confirming whether a comment was meant for the assistant—and users can turn off features like follow-on mode if they prefer a stricter push-to-talk style.

Voice preferences proved important, too. Many users wanted the familiar “original” Alexa voice. The company now offers that tone as a selectable option, updated with AI inflection for more natural emphasis, alongside newer voices showcased during onboarding. Personality customization beyond voice is being explored, but Amazon is not detailing timelines.

How Alexa+ Stacks Up Against Google, Apple, and Chatbots

Alexa+ arrives as Big Tech converges on AI-first assistants. Google is weaving its Gemini models into Android and Assistant experiences, Apple has been reworking Siri with a focus on on-device intelligence and privacy, and independent chatbots from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic have become everyday tools. Amazon’s differentiator is its hybrid model routing plus deep device presence in the home, where hands-free interactions and smart home routines are daily habits.

The commercial angle is equally notable. By blending generative AI with marketplace integrations, Alexa+ can connect discovery to transaction—booking, ordering, or scheduling with user approval. Consumer advocates have urged clear disclosures and friction for purchases; Amazon’s emphasis on confirmations and usage limits suggests it is anticipating those expectations as the assistant takes on more autonomous steps.

What to Watch Next as Alexa+ Scales Across Millions of Devices

Key questions now are scale and reliability. Can Alexa+ maintain responsiveness during peak usage across millions of devices, and will complex, multi-step tasks remain accurate as integrations expand? Watch for updates on memory features, more granular privacy controls, and enterprise-grade skills built on top of the assistant. If early engagement trends hold, Alexa+ could reset expectations for what a mainstream home assistant can do—moving from voice commands to genuine collaboration.