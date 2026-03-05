Amazon Outage Blocks Checkout And Add To Cart

Shoppers across the US are reporting that Amazon’s retail site and app are failing at critical moments, with prices not loading, Add to Cart buttons disabled, and checkout screens timing out. The disruption has led to a surge of complaints and stalled orders as customers try to complete purchases.

What customers are seeing across Amazon retail

Users say product pages intermittently refuse to display prices, shipping estimates, or availability. In many cases, the Add to Cart button is grayed out or returns an error. Others report reaching the checkout page only to encounter loading loops or an error message before payment can be processed. The issues are appearing on both the mobile app and desktop browsers, suggesting a platform-wide retail disruption rather than a device-specific glitch.

Social media posts echo the same pattern: carts that empty themselves, Buy Now buttons that fail silently, and order confirmation pages that never load. Some shoppers can browse and search normally but hit a wall the moment they try to transact—an indicator that core commerce services, not basic content delivery, are under strain.

Scope and impact of the Amazon retail disruption

Outage-tracking service Downdetector recorded nearly 160,000 user reports during the peak of the incident, including a single-interval spike surpassing 21,000 submissions. Most complaints cite checkout failures, with a secondary wave tied to product pages and the mobile app. While such crowdsourced tallies are directional—not a precise census—they reflect a broad, consumer-facing disruption uncommon for Amazon’s retail storefront.

The impact isn’t uniform. Some customers can complete orders after multiple attempts, while others remain fully blocked. Sellers also feel the ripple effects: stalled checkouts mean suppressed conversions, unpredictable inventory holds, and potential customer service backlogs as buyers ask whether items are truly out of stock or simply unavailable due to a technical fault.

What might be causing it: core commerce services

Amazon’s retail stack relies on a sprawling microservices architecture: independent systems handle pricing, inventory, recommendations, cart state, payment authorization, and more. When a key service—such as pricing or the cart service—slows down or fails, the customer experience can break in targeted ways. Missing prices point to issues with catalog or pricing APIs; disabled Add to Cart buttons and checkout loops suggest trouble in cart orchestration, session management, or payment workflows.

These dependencies are tightly coupled at the moment of purchase. Even if browsing remains smooth via cached images and product descriptions, the dynamic calls required to validate price, confirm stock, and authorize payment must succeed in real time. If any of those services degrade, the transaction halts. This kind of “partial outage” is consistent with what shoppers are reporting.

Amazon’s response and status of the retail outage

Amazon has acknowledged the disruption and said it is working to resolve the issue. The company has not provided a root cause or timeline for full restoration. Large-scale retail incidents like this are typically mitigated in stages: engineers first stabilize critical flows (pricing visibility and cart), then restore checkout and payment routing, and finally unwind any temporary safeguards that may have throttled features during the fix.

It is worth noting that Amazon’s retail site status is distinct from the AWS service health dashboard that tracks cloud infrastructure. Current signs point to a retail application-layer issue rather than a broader internet or cloud outage.

What shoppers can do right now to complete orders

Try both the app and a desktop browser. If one path fails, the other may succeed.

Use an incognito/private window and disable shopping or coupon extensions that can interfere with cart and checkout scripts.

Avoid repeated payment submissions. If the confirmation page does not load, check Your Orders before trying again to prevent accidental duplicates.

Add items to your Wish List to preserve your picks until the checkout flow stabilizes.

Monitor official customer support channels for confirmation that cart and checkout have been restored, and watch crowdsourced reports from reputable outage trackers for a drop in complaint volume.

Why this matters for shoppers and marketplace sellers

Amazon processes millions of orders daily, so even a short-lived checkout failure can disrupt a significant volume of transactions. For shoppers, the most acute risks are missed delivery windows or lightning deals that expire before checkout. For sellers, the consequences are abandoned carts, suppressed sales velocity, and algorithmic visibility dips that can linger beyond the outage itself.

The bottom line: the outage appears focused on the most sensitive part of the shopping journey. Amazon says it is actively working on a fix, and early signs suggest a partial, recoverable incident rather than a long-running failure. If your cart won’t cooperate, give it time, try an alternate path, and verify your order history before making another pass at payment.