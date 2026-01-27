Amazon Offers Avalanche AVA750 Roof Rake For $156.95

If heavy snow is piling up on your shingles, one of the quickest ways to head off ice dams and roof strain just dropped in price. The Avalanche AVA750 roof rake is currently $156.95 at Amazon, making a proven, chute-style snow removal system more accessible precisely when homeowners need it most.

Why This Deal Stands Out for Winter Roof Safety

The AVA750 is built for speed and safety. Instead of scraping, it slides. A 17-inch-wide, 12-foot plastic chute slips between the snowpack and asphalt shingles, creating a low-friction path so the snow sheets off the roof in controlled swaths. That design helps minimize granule loss compared to metal-edge rakes and reduces the need to climb ladders on icy days.

The fiberglass handle is lightweight and sectioned into four pieces, assembling into a 15.5-foot reach that lets you work from the ground on most one- and many two-story eaves. In practice, this translates to clearing long roof runs in minutes rather than cautiously scraping inch by inch.

Price-wise, the AVA750 sits in the sweet spot for pro-grade rakes. Comparable chute-style systems typically land in the $150 to $250 range, with winter demand pushing prices up. At $156.95, you’re getting one of the category’s most popular designs at the low end of that spread.

Performance and Safety Considerations for Roof Raking

Snow is heavier than it looks. Fresh powder can weigh around 3 to 5 pounds per cubic foot, while wet, compacted snow can jump to 15 to 20 pounds. That means 10 inches of wet snow on a 1,000-square-foot roof can weigh more than six tons. FEMA’s Snow Load Safety Guide notes that design snow loads vary widely by region, often ranging from 20 to 70 pounds per square foot, so reducing accumulation early matters.

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety recommends removing snow from the roof edge after storms to limit ice dam formation, which can back water under shingles and into walls. Insurance groups routinely report that ice dam claims run into the thousands of dollars per incident. The AVA750’s chute-based approach helps you clear those trouble zones quickly without stepping onto the roof.

From a safety standpoint, OSHA and local emergency services advise staying off icy roofs whenever possible. A long, rigid, lightweight pole designed for ground use aligns with that guidance. Work in small sections, avoid overhead power lines, and keep bystanders clear of sliding snow.

Who Will Benefit Most from This Roof Rake Deal

Homeowners with asphalt shingle roofs in snowbelt regions—think lake-effect corridors, mountain towns, and areas prone to nor’easters—will see the biggest payoff. Steep roofs that shed large slabs unpredictably also benefit, because the AVA750 lets you control when and where those sheets come down. Property managers responsible for multiple buildings can clear problem eaves rapidly between storms.

If your roof is metal or tiled, check manufacturer guidance before use; the AVA750 is optimized for asphalt shingles. For very tall structures or deeply set valleys, a contractor or specialized equipment may still be the safer choice.

Setup and Use Tips for the Avalanche AVA750 Rake

Assembly is straightforward: snap together the four fiberglass sections, secure the head, and attach the chute. Start from the eaves and work upward in overlapping lanes, feeding the slick sheet under the snow so gravity does the rest. Keep the chute flat to the roof, avoid vent stacks and skylights, and stage the falling snow away from walkways or shrubs.

For prevention, clear the first 3 to 6 inches after each snowfall rather than waiting for a foot or more. That’s the window many building experts suggest to reduce ice dam formation and minimize roof loading without overexertion.

Alternatives and Add-Ons to Improve Winter Roof Care

Chute-style rakes like the AVA750 excel at speed and ground safety. Traditional rakes from brands such as True Temper or Garant can be effective for spot work but may require more effort and care to avoid shingle abrasion. In chronic ice dam zones, pairing a roof rake with improved attic insulation, air sealing, or heat cable along the eaves—as recommended by IBHS—can address root causes.

Bottom Line: A Timely Price on a Proven Roof Rake

At $156.95 on Amazon, the Avalanche AVA750 delivers a fast, low-friction way to clear roof snow from the ground, helping head off ice dams and reduce structural load when storms stack up. If you’ve been waiting for a deal on a chute-style rake that prioritizes safety and speed, this is the moment to grab it.