Amazon Music Unlimited Offers Two Free Months

Amazon is dangling a rare freebie for music fans: new listeners can try Amazon Music Unlimited at no cost for two full months, then decide whether it’s worth keeping. After the trial, plans revert to the standard monthly price — $11.99 for Prime members or $12.99 without Prime — translating to a savings of $23.98 or $25.98 before any charges kick in.

For anyone not locked into a streaming ecosystem, this is an easy way to sample a top-tier service with premium audio and extras without paying upfront. It’s a limited-time offer for new subscribers and renews automatically unless you cancel.

What You Get With The Amazon Music Unlimited Free Trial

Music Unlimited unlocks on-demand, ad-free listening across a catalog that Amazon has previously pegged at 100 million songs. You can play entire albums, skip tracks endlessly, and download music for offline listening — the basic behaviors most people expect from a modern service.

Audio quality is a marquee draw. High Definition (lossless) and many Ultra HD tracks are included, and an expanding selection supports spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio on compatible headphones and speakers. For listeners with gear from Sonos, Bose, Sony, Klipsch, and others, the upgrade can be noticeable, especially on well‑mixed new releases and remastered classics.

The subscription also folds in podcasts with fewer interruptions. Amazon has touted having the most ad‑free podcasts of any major music app, boosted by its ownership of Wondery. Availability varies by show and publisher, but flagship series from Wondery and select networks run without mid‑rolls for subscribers.

Another perk: a monthly audiobook to choose from via Audible during your membership, at no additional cost. Typically, an Audible Premium Plus credit alone runs $14.95 per month. Here, you can pick one title each month while you’re subscribed — including during the free period. If you cancel Music Unlimited, audiobook access ends with it.

How It Stacks Up Against Rival Music Services

Most competing services offer about one month free when promos aren’t running. Two months is generous, giving you enough time to road‑test the catalog, curated playlists, discovery algorithms, and audio quality across different devices and settings.

Pricing is in line with the industry’s steady march upward; many individual plans from major platforms now cluster around the $11–$12 range in the U.S. Where Amazon aims to differentiate is breadth (lossless and spatial audio included at no extra fee), Alexa tie‑ins across Echo speakers and Fire TV, and the bundled perks on podcasts and a monthly audiobook.

The broader stakes are significant. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, streaming accounts for well over 80% of U.S. recorded music revenue, and MIDiA Research has consistently placed Amazon among the top three global music subscription players by market share. In a market this mature, extended free trials are one of the few levers left to persuade switchers.

Eligibility, Billing, and the Fine Print for the Deal

This offer is for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. If you’ve paid for the service recently on the same account, you’re unlikely to qualify. The trial converts automatically to a paid plan at the end of the two months unless you cancel in your account settings.

Prime members are billed $11.99 per month after the trial, while non‑Prime users pay $12.99. Taxes may apply, and availability can vary by region. Family, Student, or Single‑Device plans follow different pricing and terms; the free two‑month promotion typically applies to the standard Individual plan.

How to Make the Most of Two Free Months of Music Unlimited

Start by enabling Ultra HD and spatial audio in settings, then audition a few well‑known Atmos or 360 mixes to hear the difference on compatible headphones or speakers. Pair the app with CarPlay or Android Auto for a week to test connectivity and buffering during commutes.

Build a few diverse playlists — new releases, deep catalog, workout staples — and see how the recommendations adapt. Compare curated sets like All Hits, Chill, or decade mixes with what you use today. Download a couple of albums for offline listening to gauge storage impact and sync reliability across phone, desktop, and smart speakers.

On the podcast side, follow your regular shows and note which play ad‑free. Then, select your first Audible audiobook early in the trial so you have time to finish it. Remember: if you cancel, you’ll lose access to those audiobook selections.

Finally, set a calendar reminder a few days before the trial ends. If the experience and ecosystem justify the price, keep it. If not, cancel in a couple of taps — and you’ll still have sampled two months of premium audio, podcasts, and an audiobook without paying a dime.