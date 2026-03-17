Amazon Launches 1-Hour And 3-Hour Delivery

Amazon is tightening the gap between clicking “buy” and hearing a knock at the door, introducing ultra-fast 1-hour and 3-hour delivery windows in select U.S. markets ahead of its Big Spring Sale. The company says 3-hour delivery now spans more than 2,000 cities and towns, with 1-hour delivery live in hundreds of locations, signaling another step in its race to make online shopping feel as instant as a store run.

Faster Delivery Hits Thousands of U.S. Locations

At launch, the faster options focus on everyday needs—think pantry staples, cleaning supplies, health and beauty, baby essentials, and over-the-counter medications. Amazon is also opening the speed lane to select electronics, toys, clothing and accessories, and home and garden products, depending on local inventory. A new Get It Fast experience in the app and on desktop surfaces items eligible for delivery in as little as one hour, based on a shopper’s ZIP code.

The breadth matters: covering more than 2,000 localities means this isn’t a limited pilot but a scaled expansion across Amazon’s regionalized fulfillment network. Availability will still vary by time of day and demand, but the company is clearly aiming to turn “I need it now” purchases into Amazon defaults, not last-minute store trips.

What It Costs and Who Can Use It, Prime or Not

Prime membership is not required to access the 1-hour or 3-hour windows, but members get lower fees. Amazon lists 1-hour delivery at $9.99 for Prime members and $19.99 for non-members. The 3-hour option is $4.99 with Prime or $14.99 without. Those surcharges are applied per order and appear at checkout when a customer selects an expedited window.

Most Big Spring Sale offers will be available to all shoppers, but the cadence of deals paired with faster delivery will be most compelling for Prime households that already lean on Amazon for weekly essentials. For everyone else, the time saved versus an in-store trip may justify the premium on specific occasions—especially for forgotten ingredients, last-minute gifts, or late-night medicine runs.

Why Amazon Is Speeding Up Delivery Now, and How

Amazon has spent the past two years retooling its U.S. network into eight regional zones, moving more inventory closer to major population centers and expanding same-day facilities designed for rapid picking and packing. The company said it delivered a record number of same-day and next-day packages in 2023—more than 7 billion globally to Prime members—after redesigning routes, splitting inventory by region, and leaning on machine learning to forecast demand.

That re-architecture underpins the new 1-hour and 3-hour promises. It also keeps pressure on rivals. Pitney Bowes’ Parcel Shipping Index has noted Amazon Logistics’ rapid rise in U.S. parcel volume, and the retailer’s latest move pushes the bar higher for convenience just as promotional activity ramps for spring. Faster delivery isn’t just about delight; it reduces cart abandonment for low-intent, need-it-now purchases—the kinds of orders that used to default to local stores.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals in Speed and Price

Walmart offers Express Delivery in as fast as two hours for an added fee, layered on top of its Walmart+ subscription. Target leans on Shipt for same-day delivery and has honed Drive Up and Order Pickup to near-instant service. Instacart aggregates local grocers and retailers with same-day and on-demand windows. Amazon’s differentiator is inventory density: a massive first-party catalog, marketplace sellers using Fulfillment by Amazon, and a network of same-day facilities that can pool ultra-fast eligible SKUs in one basket.

The closer Amazon gets to “store-speed” delivery with a single checkout, the harder it becomes for competitors that rely on multi-stop, in-store picking. For shoppers, that could mean fewer split deliveries and less juggling of overlapping fees across different apps.

What Shoppers Should Know About Ultra-Fast Delivery

Eligibility varies by address and item. Only products stocked in nearby facilities will qualify for the 1-hour and 3-hour windows; the Get It Fast filters help surface those choices. Cutoff times, carrier capacity, and local demand can limit availability throughout the day, so the fastest options may appear and disappear as inventory moves.

For sellers, the announcement underscores the value of placing inventory in regional nodes through Fulfillment by Amazon, which can unlock faster badges and higher conversion. For consumers, the practical takeaway is simple: the list of things you can get between a meeting and dinner is getting longer—and just in time for the Big Spring Sale cycle, when impulse-friendly pricing meets near-instant fulfillment.