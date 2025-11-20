Amazon Kindle Falls to $79.99 in Black Friday Bargain

Amazon’s cheapest Kindle is now an even better deal.

The company just announced the upgrade to the entry-level Kindle, which adds a front light and a slightly more rounded design. The best part: a price reduction to $89.99, which is cheaper than previous models and rolls back its price tag on Black Friday last year.

It remains as frills-free as ever, with no waterproofing or Bluetooth-enabled audio like on the Paperwhite that was updated last fall. But in this case, we were fine with those trade-offs considering how affordable it is now.

The price beats its previous low of $84.99 from Prime Big Deal Days, and this deal cuts up to $30 off its usual list of $109.99 — all a 27% discount that’s relatively hard to come by for a device Amazon already prices competitively.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to switch from reading on your phone, a dedicated e-reader is your sign.

The basic Kindle is frequently overshadowed by the pricier Paperwhite, but at this price it might be the more appealing reading device for most people.

Why This Kindle Black Friday Price Is Exceptional

Amazon seldom discounts the base Kindle this significantly. Despite seasonal promotions generally lingering around $89.99 to $99.99, that does make a price of just $79.99 for the ad-supported version a real doorbuster offer. It’s a significant discount on a device that already undercuts tablets and most other competing e-readers while offering up a reading experience specially engineered for the task.

Most importantly, this price bests the device’s previous low and comes when e-readers are in highest demand. According to Pew Research, about one-third of U.S. adults read e-books and Black Friday has long been the week when dedicated reading hardware receives the most attention — as well as the steepest markdowns.

What $79.99 Gets You With Amazon's Basic Kindle

The latest basic Kindle is compact, light, and holds so much more compared with the entries of yore. Highlights include a 6-inch, 300 ppi glare-free E Ink display that makes text sharp and bold; an adjustable front light with a dark mode for reading at night; ample storage of 16GB (of thousands of books at one time, depending on file size); USB-C charging connector; and battery life in weeks, not hours.

It’s a one-trick reading device, and that’s precisely the idea. The E Ink screen is as undistracting as paper and better looking than any LCD, and the pocketable size makes it easy to read one-handed on commutes or in bed. It can run Amazon’s Kindle store, the Audible app via Bluetooth headphones and Send to Kindle (which now takes EPUB files for conversion — great for personal documents and the vast majority of non-store purchases).

Two caveats: the basic Kindle isn’t water-resistant, and the $79.99 price is normally for the lockscreen ads version. If you don’t want ads and are the type to read near a pool, then these are upgrades that might describe your needs.

Kindle Versus Paperwhite: Which One Fits Your Needs

The Kindle Paperwhite is the pick of choice for enthusiasts because it has a bigger 6.8-inch display, IPX8 water resistance, more LEDs with an adjustable warm light and slightly longer battery life. It is also more expensive — even on sale — usually $30 to $50 above the basic model during sales.

The smaller Kindle is just more comfortable in the hand for many readers, however. Its lighter weight and shorter width make it more comfortable for petite hands and crowded subway commutes, and the 300 ppi panel offers the same pixel-packed experience as the Paperwhite when reading text-heavy books. If you don’t require water resistance or a warmer light, it’s hard to justify paying more.

Who Should Buy It During This Black Friday Deal

First-time buyers, gift givers and library power users take note: They should act fast. The base Kindle plays nicely with library borrowing through the Libby and OverDrive system, plus Amazon Kids profiles let parents set reading goals and manage content. And students and travelers appreciate that long-lasting battery life alongside the notebook’s featherweight form — no charger anxiety, no bulky hardbacks.

Heavy annotators or those who read often near water still may find themselves preferring the Paperwhite, but for everyone else there’s a good middle ground of price, portability and clarity with the $79.99 Kindle.

Before You Check Out: Notes for the Buyer

Verify that you’re choosing the configuration you’d like — those lowest prices tend to be for the lockscreen ads model in Wi‑Fi. A pair of colors will be offered; you might want to invest in a basic folio case if the sleeve isn’t thick enough for travel. There is an automated library sync once you register, easy to add personal documents with Send to Kindle — if you are migrating from an older Kindle.

Bottom line: At $79.99, the basic Kindle offers the right features for the lowest price we’ve seen. I think for most readers, there’s simply no better value upgrade you can make this season.