Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Hits Lowest Price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select just dropped to its cheapest historical price, landing at $19.99 with a 50% cut from its usual tag. For shoppers looking to upgrade a living room or add smarts to a spare screen without overspending, this is a headline-worthy bargain on a capable 4K streamer.

It’s a limited-time promotion and inventory tends to move quickly at this price point. Sub-$20 pricing for a current 4K streaming stick is rare, and it undercuts many budget set-top boxes that don’t offer Ultra HD or robust voice control.

What You Get for $19.99 with Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Despite the budget-friendly sticker, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select streams in up to 4K Ultra HD and supports key HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Pair it with a compatible TV and you’ll see brighter highlights and deeper contrast, especially in modern titles from services that master in HDR.

Audio is no afterthought. The device can pass through Dolby-encoded sound to a capable soundbar or receiver, elevating movie nights beyond simple stereo. And because it ships with an Alexa Voice Remote, you can search for shows, launch apps, or control playback hands-free with simple voice prompts.

The stick runs on Wi‑Fi 5, which remains more than adequate for 4K streaming in most homes. Netflix recommends around 15 Mbps for Ultra HD playback, and recent Speedtest Global Index reporting from Ookla shows U.S. median fixed broadband well above that threshold by an order of magnitude. In short, if your home Wi‑Fi is reasonably healthy, the Select won’t hold you back.

App support covers the usual heavy hitters, with quick access to services like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, plus a broad catalog through the onboard app store. That breadth makes the stick a strong pick for older 1080p TVs today while also future‑proofing for a 4K upgrade later.

Cloud Gaming and Smart Home Perks on Fire TV Stick 4K Select

The Fire TV platform increasingly doubles as a casual cloud gaming hub. The Select model supports Amazon Luna, and the Xbox app enables Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate members. A Bluetooth controller pairs in minutes, and a 5 GHz Wi‑Fi connection is recommended to keep latency in check, making this a low-cost gateway to big-screen gaming.

Voice controls extend beyond content search. Alexa routines, smart home device control, and features like Watchlist integration make the Fire TV interface feel cohesive. For households already using Alexa speakers, the added convenience of controlling lights or checking a doorbell feed on the TV is a welcome bonus.

How It Compares to Other Amazon Fire TV Sticks

If you want the very best performance in the lineup, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max typically adds faster internals, expanded storage, Wi‑Fi 6E, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience. It routinely goes on sale as well, often landing around $39.99. Power users who frequently multitask, keep many apps installed, or want the latest wireless standard may prefer that route.

For most viewers, though, the 4K Select hits the sweet spot. It brings crisp 4K HDR playback, a mature app ecosystem, and reliable voice controls at a price that beats many HD-only streamers. Parks Associates has noted that streaming media players remain a fixture in U.S. broadband households, and value models like this are a big reason why.

Things to Know Before You Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Check that you have a free HDMI port and a nearby power outlet or USB power on your TV. If your television supports HDMI‑CEC, you’ll be able to use the Fire TV remote to power on the TV and adjust volume, cutting down on remote clutter. For the best HDR experience, confirm your TV supports the same formats you plan to stream; HDR10 and HLG are widely supported, while HDR10+ availability varies by brand and service.

Bandwidth remains the primary variable for smooth 4K playback. If your stream occasionally buffers, switch to the 5 GHz band on your router, reduce congestion by pausing large downloads, or bring the stick closer to your access point. These simple tweaks often unlock stutter‑free Ultra HD.

Bottom Line on the Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $19.99

At $19.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a standout buy. It delivers true 4K HDR streaming, voice convenience, and even credible cloud gaming support for less than the price of dinner. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to modernize a screen at home, this record-low deal is that moment—just be ready to act before it disappears.