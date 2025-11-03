Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus price drops by 50 percent

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus just hit a record-low price at $24.99 with code 4KPLUS, a straight 50% cut from its $49.99 list. For a current-generation 4K streamer with modern Wi-Fi and robust HDR support, this is the standout deal to beat. At under $25, it undercuts typical sale prices on rival 4K sticks and offers an easy upgrade for any TV with a spare HDMI port. If your built-in smart TV apps feel sluggish or outdated, this tiny dongle can dramatically speed up streaming without replacing your set.

Why this 50 percent price cut on Fire TV Stick stands out

Half-off discounts on newly refreshed streaming sticks are rare, and even more so when the drop lands below $25. The 4K Plus brings a faster processor and Wi-Fi 6 support to a format many households already know, making the value proposition straightforward: smoother 4K playback, quicker app launches, and a more responsive interface at a budget price.

This is also well timed. Nielsen’s The Gauge has shown streaming accounting for more than one-third of total TV time in the U.S., and Leichtman Research Group reports that the vast majority of households now use at least one connected TV device. A low-cost refresh that improves speed and wireless stability will be felt daily, not just when you set it up.

Key features that matter for streaming performance

The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus supports the premium picture and sound standards used by today’s services and adds hardware that improves everyday responsiveness. Key highlights include:

4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG

Dolby Atmos audio pass-through with a compatible soundbar or AVR

1.7 GHz processor for faster app loads and reduced interface lag

Wi‑Fi 6 designed for better efficiency in congested areas, helping maintain steady 4K bitrates

Alexa Voice Remote to launch apps, search by title or genre, and jump into live news, sports, or movies with voice prompts

Acts as a smart home hub on your TV: check a video doorbell, dim the lights, or adjust the temperature

How it stacks up against rival 4K streaming sticks

Roku Streaming Stick 4K versus Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Compared with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus matches key picture standards and usually undercuts it on price at this level. Roku’s interface is famously uncomplicated to use, and it offers easy program prioritization. Still, the Fire TV platform includes tighter Alexa integration, broader smart home connectivity, and generous support for Prime Video and Freevee.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K versus Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is a solid pick if you’re married to Google services and Assistant. The 4K Plus, on the other hand, is the cheapest alternative to a Dolby Vision– and Atmos-capable dongle from a big-name manufacturer at only $24.99. The Fire TV Live tab also consolidates linear channels from supported services, offering a cable-like guide to free and paid streaming.

One caveat: The Fire TV home screen includes sponsored rows and content recommendations. If your top priority is an uncluttered interface, keep this in mind when making your choice. For most buyers, the value-for-money factor here outweighs the occasional promotional tile.

Who should upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus now

If you presently use a first- or second-generation streaming stick, or if your TV’s apps take a long time to open, the improvement in responsiveness and video stability should be immediately noticeable. Wi‑Fi 6’s enhanced efficiency will help households with many wireless devices, and users with a lot of Alexa-based technology will appreciate the convenience of having a smart home control hub on the largest display in the home. Cord-cutters who watch sports, UHD series, and high-bitrate films will appreciate the 4K HDR and Atmos support, as these capabilities ensure that you have the available picture and sound quality.

How to seal the bargain and claim the 50 percent deal

Add the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus to your cart and enter code 4KPLUS at checkout. The price should show as $24.99 before tax.

As with hot hardware discounts, availability is likely to fluctuate, and purchase limits may apply for a half-off device that fits many setups.