Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $9.99 after coupon

Amazon has dropped its brand-new budget 4K streamer to an eye-popping price: The Fire TV Stick 4K Select goes on sale for $9.99 after you clip an on-page coupon, lowering its price by $30 off the regular $39.99 list price. That’s 75 percent off and the lowest price we’ve seen for a current-generation Amazon 4K stick.

It brings genuine native 4K streaming to that $10 experience, which is unusually aggressive even by holiday standards. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade an older TV, kit out a spare room, or stash a travel-ready streamer in your bag, the time is now.

Why the $9.99 price for Fire TV Stick 4K Select is notable

Amazon discounting Fire TV hardware at peak shopping moments isn’t new, but sub-$10 for a 4K model is well below what we have ever seen. In previous cycles, competing Roku and Google 4K sticks normally bottom out around $25 to $35. This definitely takes them down a peg, even at the entry-level bundles.

The broader market context adds to the appeal. More than 90 percent of U.S. TV households now have at least one connected TV device, according to Leichtman Research Group, yet there are millions of older sets that depend on HDMI dongles for modern apps and 4K content in streaming form. A deeply discounted stick can prolong the life of those screens without laying out the money for a new one.

It’s also a strategic push. Comscore consistently ranks Amazon’s Fire TV ecosystem among the leading connected TV platforms in the United States, and ultra-low pricing is certainly a way to pad those user numbers quickly.

What you get with Fire TV Stick 4K Select

4K Select provides 4K Ultra HD HDR10+ support, which means punchier highlights and better contrast on compatible TVs. The interface is navigated with the Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to search vocally or control playback without needing to touch anything.

Setup: Simple—just plug into an HDMI port and connect to the internet via Wi‑Fi, sign in with your Amazon account, and you are ready to go. The newest Fire TV interface prioritizes quicker access to favorites and faster app switching, which is key if you jump between services like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+.

More than just streaming, the stick works with cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass (with a subscription) and Amazon Luna, along with popular VPN apps like NordVPN and IPVanish for privacy-minded users. It’s an easy way to add entertainment and utility to any HDMI‑equipped screen.

For this price, there are trade-offs. The 4K Select is generally a value‑focused player and does not offer premium formats such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. If you’re designing a home theater around those features, the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max are better suited. But for regular 4K streaming with HDR10+, this model has the basics covered.

How it compares with Roku and Chromecast alternatives

Roku’s Express 4K and Google’s Chromecast with Google TV 4K are still great choices, if only for their straightforward interfaces and wide availability of apps. For $9.99, however, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is playing in an entirely different price league.

Amazon makes the most of Alexa integration, as well as Prime Video placement that’s close at hand; Roku offers a more neutral grid organization, and Google TV emphasizes personalized recommendations and Assistant. Power users may want the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which has Wi‑Fi 6E and more storage, but for no‑frills 4K streaming, it’s tough to beat the Select’s value today.

Who this $9.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Select deal suits best

If you are looking to revive a 4K‑capable TV lacking smart features, outfit a guest room, or throw a streamer in your on‑the‑go gear pack, this is perfect. It’s also an inexpensive way to bring a consistent interface across different TVs so everyone in the household sees a similar layout and apps.

The deepest synergy comes if you’re especially invested in the Alexa/Prime ecosystem, but virtually all the major services are covered through the Fire TV Appstore, no matter where you currently subscribe. Just be aware that, as with most streaming platforms, the interface comes with sponsored material and recommendations.

To get the $9.99 price, be sure to apply the on-page coupon at checkout. As with any hot hardware deal, stock and prices can change in a flash, so if this fits your bill, don’t dawdle.