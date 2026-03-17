Amazon Expands 1-Hour and 3-Hour Delivery Coverage

Amazon is accelerating its delivery promise again, rolling out new 1-hour and 3-hour delivery windows for a wide selection of products across hundreds of U.S. cities. The ultrafast options cover more than 90,000 items—spanning electronics, toys, apparel, home and garden, pantry staples, cleaning supplies, and health and beauty—marking one of the retailer’s most aggressive pushes into quick-commerce to date.

Speed comes with a fee. Prime members pay $9.99 for 1-hour delivery and $4.99 for 3-hour delivery, while non-Prime customers are charged $19.99 and $14.99, respectively. The move underscores Amazon’s strategy to monetize immediacy while nudging shoppers toward Prime and repeat purchases.

How the Faster Delivery Windows Work for Shoppers

Eligible items are flagged right in search results with a lightning-style icon and a clear “1-hour” or “3-hour” label near Add to Cart. Shoppers can also use new hourly filters to surface only products that can arrive within those windows based on their address and local inventory.

The 1-hour option is live in hundreds of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Des Moines, Boise, and American Fork, while the 3-hour window covers more than 2,000 cities and towns. Availability varies by ZIP code and time of day, reflecting the localized inventory stocked at nearby facilities.

What It Costs and Why Amazon Is Doing This

For Prime members, the ultrafast fees are designed to be occasional add-ons rather than a default, offering a paid rush option when timing matters. Non-Prime shoppers can still tap the service, but the higher fees create a clear incentive to join Prime for better economics over time. The timing follows other adjustments to Amazon’s media offerings, including a recent $2 increase on the ad-free Prime Video tier, now called Prime Video Ultra, as the company reshapes the value stack around speed and content.

Internally, Amazon’s calculus is straightforward: faster delivery increases conversion and frequency. As Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Stores, put it on an Amazon podcast tied to the announcement, when delivery speeds improve, customers are more likely to buy—and to return sooner to buy again.

Inside the Logistics Engine Powering Ultrafast Orders

Amazon will lean on its network of Same-Day sites—smaller, urban-proximate buildings launched in 2015 and optimized for rapid “shelf-to-doorstep” turnaround. These facilities are configured to keep a curated set of fast-moving items close to population centers, enabling pick, pack, and load in minutes rather than hours. Herrington says orders can be picked, packed, and staged in roughly 15 minutes at these sites when the item is in stock.

The new windows also build on Amazon’s broader speed transformation. In its most recent shareholder communications, the company highlighted billions of same-day and next-day deliveries globally, crediting a regionalized fulfillment model that positions inventory closer to demand. Adding hour-level windows extends that blueprint from “fast” to “now,” without relying solely on emerging tech like Prime Air drones, which remain limited in coverage.

Quick-Commerce Competition Heats Up Across Retail

By pricing ultrafast delivery per order and confining eligibility to a defined catalog, Amazon is taking aim at the convenience promised by Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats while sidestepping the margin strain that comes with delivering from third-party stores. Unlike app-based couriers that specialize in groceries and restaurant meals, Amazon can pick from its own inventory, route through its own buildings, and batch deliveries on dense urban routes—advantages that help make short delivery windows more predictable and scalable.

Insider Intelligence and other industry watchers have noted that quick-commerce demand remains resilient for urgent, mission-critical purchases. Amazon’s approach brings that behavior into general merchandise: need a game controller before a party, an HDMI cable before kickoff, or replacement toiletries before a flight? The company wants to be the default answer.

What Shoppers Should Expect from the New Delivery Speeds

Not every product qualifies, and cutoff times will fluctuate based on local stock, courier capacity, and traffic patterns. The fastest windows are most reliable for popular items stored at nearby Same-Day sites; less common SKUs may default to standard same-day or next-day options. Expect the selection and coverage to expand as Amazon tunes what it stocks locally and which routes can support the 1-hour promise.

The bottom line: by attaching clear, paid options for hour-level delivery across a broad set of everyday goods, Amazon is converting speed into a feature you can buy on demand—and in the process, raising the bar for what “fast shipping” means in hundreds of U.S. cities.