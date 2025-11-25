Amazon Echo Show smart screens plunge to all-time lows

Amazon has cut prices on all of its Echo Show smart displays, and we now enjoy a rare opportunity to buy one suited for practically any room of your home or use you can think of. From small to wall-filling, the Echo Show 8, 11, 15 and 21 all hit fresh lows that significantly undercut natural street prices — making this one of the best smart home deals of the current sales round.

For some shoppers in the smart speaker-versus-smart screen calculus, the math is changing. Visual interfaces expand on what voice can offer by itself, whether that’s being able to briefly glance at a live feed from a doorbell camera, going step-by-step through a recipe, keeping up with everything happening on the family calendar or making a sharp-looking video call. The premium for “screen-first” is thinner than usual with this round of discounts.

Record-low prices across the entire Echo Show lineup

The Echo Show 8 is now $159.99, a drop of $20 that brings it within striking distance for bedrooms, desks or smaller kitchens. It’s available in Graphite and Glacier White.

The Echo Show 8 will let you see videos on YouTube, make video calls to extended family and more — at its lowest price yet.

The Echo Show 11 is just $194.99, dropping $25 off for a model designed for countertop-based control centers and richer media watching. It also comes in Graphite and Glacier White.

The Echo Show 15 comes in at $254.99, which is $45 off the spacious wall-mountable screen that is also a Fire TV display and family command center running through Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

The Echo Show 21 comes in at $349.99, $50 off Amazon’s biggest smart display made for the open-plan living spaces where a large canvas does make a difference.

What makes each Amazon Echo Show model unique

Echo Show 8: A sharp 8.7-inch HD screen is the most notable visual upgrade in this model, offering about 15% more viewing area than past generations. Powered by Amazon’s AZ3 Pro, it makes for snappier UI transitions and boasts front-facing stereo speakers while an accompanying woofer provides that extra kick during playback; Zigbee, Matter and Amazon Sidewalk integration offers all the help you’ll need with setting up various devices. Video-call with friends and family using the 13MP camera, with auto-framing to keep you in view, as well as an all-new motion-activated Show Mode (docked or charged). It supports drop-ins from Alexa contacts; Alexa also supports drop-ins on your supported devices.

Echo Show 11: The 11-inch Full HD display hits the sweet spot for immersive streaming and smart home control, with narrower bezels to give that square footage more real estate. It’s supported by the AZ3 Pro chip as well as Omnisense sensor fusion, and it relies on quicker on-device AI for fast response. It delivers spatial audio through front-facing stereo drivers and a custom woofer, and the built-in hub can connect Matter, Zigbee and Thread-capable accessories. Call quality is also boosted by auto-framing and noise reduction, but when not in use, it easily transforms into a tidy digital photo frame.

Echo Show 15: Billed as a household organizer, the 15.6-inch Full HD display features a widget-centric interface to surface calendars, to-dos and sticky notes at a glance. Fire TV is built in for streaming, and dual woofers and tweeters ensure fuller sound than most wall-mountable screens. Powered by an Amlogic Popcorn A SoC and Wi‑Fi 6E, connectivity is a breeze. The 13MP camera has a field of view that spans 124 degrees to capture the entire family, and it’s got customer ratings around 4.4/5 showing its dual potential as hub and TV.

Echo Show 21: It has a 21-inch Full HD touchscreen, making it the biggest Echo Show yet. It’s made for living rooms and other communal areas of the house, merging that wide panel with a couple of 2-inch woofers and half-inch tweeters to provide room-filling sound. You’re future-proofed with Wi‑Fi 6E plus Zigbee, Matter and Thread for extensive smart home compatibility. Fire TV is baked in, and it connects to an Alexa Voice Remote, plus a 13MP camera (with auto-framing) keeps video calls clear and focused.

How to choose the best Amazon Echo Show for your needs

Choose the Echo Show 8 if you need a small-footprint assistant with robust audio and a decent camera for personal calls. It’s perfect for a nightstand or tucked beside a coffee maker.

Move up to the Echo Show 11 if your kitchen command center juggles recipes, multiroom audio and a busy smart home. The bigger screen and faster local AI make it feel like a real control panel.

Opt for the Echo Show 15 if your household prioritizes organization and visibility that’s shared. Put it on a hallway or kitchen wall for calendars, chore lists and doorbell feeds; flip over to Fire TV mode for streaming during dinner.

Choose the Echo Show 21 when you want a living-room-ready screen for news, ambient displays and TV watching, along with hands-free smart home control. It’s definitely the closest to a full-blown household screen appliance.

Why these Echo Show price drops matter right now

Smart displays have gradually transcended novelty status as platforms like Matter and Thread became more widely adopted, streamlining how devices are set up and interact with each other. The visual layer, which drives more engagement when it comes to routines, media and home monitoring compared with voice-only devices, is a key reason why demand spikes during extreme promotions like Amazon Prime Day and Cyber Monday, according to industry trackers such as IDC and Parks Associates.

These record lows are helped by the fact that the plateau of price was once a wall of space between smart speakers and screens. So if you’re eyeing a first Echo or looking to upgrade, the adder to get a screen that displays timers, security camera feeds and shopping lists all at once, for once, is currently unusually tiny.

Privacy features and everyday use across Echo Show

Hardware privacy controls — such as the physical camera shutter and mic off button — are built in across the lineup. There’s an option to review and manage voice recordings in settings, and new Alexa+ features are built to be more context-aware while ensuring that direct controls are front and center.

Whether you’re looking to see a notification from your front door, join a video call or get step-by-step cooking instructions while waiting around the kitchen, they’ve got better, faster feedback than you’d get from the Echo Show line’s audio alone. From smart home integration with Ring and Nest products to new camera-based tech for tracking workouts, these feature-packed displays sound impressively good at their lowest prices yet.