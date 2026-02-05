Amazon Echo Show 8 And 11 Hit Record Low Prices

Amazon’s latest smart displays just hit their lowest prices to date, with the Echo Show 8 now at $149.99 (down $30, a 16% cut) and the Echo Show 11 at $179.99 (down $40, an 18% cut). Both models are available in Graphite and Glacier White, and the discounts apply equally to each color option.

These deals mark the best post-launch pricing for the new generation of Echo Show devices, which arrived with a refreshed design, better audio hardware, and upgraded on-device intelligence. If you’ve been waiting to add a smart screen to your home, this is the most aggressive pricing we’ve seen since they debuted.

What’s Included in the Echo Show 8 and 11 Deal

The offers apply to the current Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11, both sold directly by Amazon with standard warranty coverage and no trade-in or subscription requirement. Inventory is available in two finishes—Graphite for a darker, understated look and Glacier White for a brighter aesthetic—so you can match existing décor without paying a premium for color.

Record-low pricing on newly refreshed Echo models doesn’t come often, and historically these drops are limited-time promotions that end without much notice. If you’re price-sensitive, these numbers reset the baseline for what “a good deal” looks like on Amazon’s mid-size smart displays.

How the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 Compare

Choosing between them is simpler than it looks. The Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD display, ideal for compact spaces like a bedside table, small kitchen counter, or home office nook. The Echo Show 11 steps up to an 11-inch Full HD panel, which makes a difference for video, recipe cards, and multi-tile smart home dashboards you’ll glance at from across the room.

Under the hood, both models share the same platform: an AZ3 Pro processor that speeds up on-device Alexa experiences, support for the latest Alexa features, Spatial Audio tuning, and a 13MP camera for crisp video calls. Audio hardware is also matched, with dual full-range drivers and a 2.8-inch woofer delivering surprisingly robust sound for their size—enough to comfortably fill a kitchen or den without an external speaker.

Smart Home Features and Standards on These Models

Both the Echo Show 8 and 11 double as capable smart home hubs, thanks to built-in Zigbee, Matter, and Amazon Sidewalk support. That means they can directly onboard and control a wide range of lights, plugs, sensors, and locks from multiple brands, reducing the need for separate bridges. Matter compatibility, in particular, helps ensure cross-ecosystem interoperability so your setup isn’t locked into a single vendor.

In daily use, that translates to practical wins: a tap on the screen to view a live camera feed, hands-free voice commands to set routines, or a quick glance at a thermostat tile. The integrated camera makes these displays strong picks for households that rely on video calling, while the larger 11-inch model suits front-door monitoring or kitchen multi-tasking with picture-in-picture feeds.

Why These Echo Show Prices Stand Out Right Now

Smart displays frequently see promotional pricing, but record lows on the newest generation are notable. Industry trackers like IDC have repeatedly pointed to discount-driven growth in the smart home category; manufacturers often use price cuts to accelerate adoption after launch. Here, the savings are meaningful: the Echo Show 8’s $30 drop and the Echo Show 11’s $40 drop are the deepest cuts we’ve seen on these specific models, and they arrive before the typical major shopping cycles.

For budget planning, it’s also useful that both versions are discounted simultaneously. Historically, mid-cycle deals sometimes favor one size over the other. If you’ve been weighing a multi-room setup—say, an 11-inch in the kitchen and an 8-inch in the bedroom—this is a convenient window to bring the total cost down.

Which Echo Show Should You Buy, the 8 or the 11

Pick the Echo Show 8 if you want a compact screen with strong sound for nightstands, desks, or smaller counters. Its HD resolution is perfectly adequate at arm’s length, and the smaller footprint makes it easy to place without rearranging your space.

Choose the Echo Show 11 if you plan to watch more video, keep multiple smart widgets visible, or mount the display in a bigger room where you’ll often view it from a distance. The Full HD panel and extra screen real estate make recipes, calendars, and security feeds more legible.

With both models hitting new lows and sharing the same processor, audio architecture, and smart home stack, the decision mainly comes down to screen size and viewing distance. If those fit your space, these prices are the ones to beat.