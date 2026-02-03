Amazon Echo Show 8 And 11 Drop Up To $40

Amazon’s newest Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 just hit their lowest prices since launch, delivering rare early-cycle savings on the brand’s flagship smart displays. If you have been waiting for a meaningful discount on the latest generation, this is the moment.

Record-low pricing and key details on both models

The Echo Show 8 is now $149.99, down from $179.99, while the larger Echo Show 11 drops to $179.99 from $219.99. That is up to $40 off, translating to roughly 17% to 18% savings depending on the model. These prices undercut earlier promos and even beat the biggest shopping events, making them the best deals on record for both devices.

As with most smart-home deals, pricing can fluctuate and inventory moves quickly when discounts set a new floor. If you were eyeing an upgrade—or a first Echo with a screen—this is a standout entry point.

What’s new in the latest Echo Show lineup

Both displays were engineered around Alexa+, Amazon’s more conversational, AI-enhanced assistant. Under the hood, new in-house AZ3 Pro chips and Omnisense technology enable quicker responses, proactive context, and personalization that adapts to who is in front of the device. In practical terms, you get a faster, more tailored experience that feels less like commands and more like a natural back-and-forth.

Audio has taken a clear step up. Front-facing stereo speakers paired with a custom woofer deliver fuller mids and tighter bass, with spatial audio staging that does a better job filling a room than older Echo Shows. For kitchens and bedrooms, that makes casual music listening, podcasts, or video soundtracks noticeably richer.

The displays themselves use in-cell touch and a negative liquid crystal design for improved clarity and ambient adaptability. Brightness and color tone shift to suit your environment, so photos, widgets, and video look more natural at a glance. A 13-megapixel camera recognizes who walks up, then surfaces the most relevant info—think your calendar, commute, or reminders—without digging through menus.

Echo Show 8 versus Echo Show 11: which to choose

The difference is primarily size and resolution. Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD screen that fits easily on a nightstand or counter, while Echo Show 11 steps up to an 11-inch full HD display suited to living rooms or kitchen hubs. If you plan to watch longer videos, view security cameras in split view, or run smart home dashboards, the extra screen real estate on the 11 tends to pay off. For tight spaces and bedside use, the 8 keeps things compact without trimming core features.

Smarter routines and home control on Echo Shows

Both models serve as capable smart-home hubs, letting you control compatible lights, locks, thermostats, and cameras with voice or on-screen tiles. Quick routines—like a Good Morning scene that brings up weather, traffic, and news while adjusting lights—are easier to trigger and tweak with the new interface.

They also double as compact entertainment centers. You can stream shows, follow video recipes, place video calls with auto-framing, and view doorbell feeds when someone rings. In a household setting, that combination of utility and passive information display is why smart displays often stick where tablets do not—because they are always on, always visible, and ready to help hands-free.

How This Deal Compares To Past Generations

Previous Echo Show 8 generations have occasionally plunged to bargain levels during peak sale seasons, but those models lacked the newer AI capabilities, upgraded audio, and improved visual tech found here. With the latest devices already discounted by up to $40, you are paying a modest premium over legacy clearance prices to get the newest platform and features built for Alexa+.

Price-tracking services and deal analysts often note that early record lows on fresh hardware are rare outside of major events. Seeing both sizes hit all-time lows simultaneously suggests a strategic push to seed households with the new AI experience.

Buying advice to pick the right Echo Show for you

Choose Echo Show 8 if you want a versatile, compact screen that excels on a desk or nightstand. Opt for Echo Show 11 if you prefer a room-filling display for streaming, cooking, or whole-home control panels. Either way, you will get the full Alexa+ experience, faster performance, upgraded speakers, and a sharper, more adaptive screen—all at the best prices to date.

One final tip: check for trade-in credits or bundle promos with smart bulbs or cameras. Those extras often stack with headline discounts, stretching your savings even further while you build out your smart home.