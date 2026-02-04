Amazon Drops 77-Inch Sony Bravia XR8B OLED to $1,798

A standout big-screen TV deal just landed at Amazon, with the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR8B OLED priced at $1,798—$200 off its recent $1,998 list. That’s a 10% cut on a 2025 model, not a clearance holdover, making it one of the most compelling large-format OLED values available right now.

Flagship-Level OLED Specs At A Midrange Price

The Bravia XR8B is built around OLED’s core advantage: self-emissive pixels that can turn completely off for perfect blacks and pinpoint highlights. With roughly 8.3 million individually controlled pixels in 4K, you get superb contrast and excellent uniformity that LED sets struggle to match in dark scenes.

Sony’s XR Processor underpins motion handling and upscaling, two areas where the brand has long earned praise from reviewers at outlets like Rtings and Consumer Reports. A native 120Hz panel enables crisp sports and smoother camera pans, and Dolby Vision support gives HDR movies broader tonal range when the content is mastered for it.

For context on screen real estate, moving from a 65-inch TV to 77 inches increases viewing area by about 40%—a substantial jump that transforms living rooms into theater-like spaces without moving to a projector.

Why this discount on Sony’s 77-inch OLED truly stands out

Large OLEDs typically command a premium; 77-inch models from major brands often list between $2,000 and $3,000, especially early in a product cycle. Hitting $1,798 on a fresh 2025 Sony model undercuts many recent street prices for competitors in the same size class.

Industry trackers such as Omdia and Circana have noted steady growth in 77-inch adoption as prices dip below key thresholds, with OLED’s share improving as manufacturing yields rise. In short, this is the price bracket where many buyers finally make the jump from 65 inches—and this deal lands squarely in that sweet spot.

Built for PS5 and big-screen gaming with 120Hz support

Gamers will find the essentials covered: 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and Auto Low Latency Mode for snappy response. When paired with a PlayStation 5, Sony’s Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode engage to optimize brightness curves and processing with minimal fuss—little setup, maximum payoff.

While input lag figures vary by mode and content, Sony’s recent OLEDs have tested competitively with low-latency performance at 120Hz in independent lab measurements. The upshot is fast, clean gameplay with OLED’s ultra-fast pixel response minimizing blur in high-speed action.

Audio and design touches that matter for daily viewing

Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ uses actuators to vibrate the screen itself for dialogue anchored to the picture, plus built-in subwoofers for fuller mid-bass than thin TV frames typically deliver. It’s not a replacement for a dedicated sound system, but it’s notably better than run-of-the-mill TV audio and supports Dolby Atmos for compatible content.

The minimalist industrial styling and slim bezel suit wall-mounts and low-profile stands, and Google TV provides robust app support, voice search, and personalized recommendations. Calibration presets like Cinema and Game modes make it easy to dial in picture quality without expert tweaking.

Delivery and setup tips for a 77-inch OLED panel

A 77-inch TV is a two-person lift, and packaging is substantial. Measure doorways, hallways, and your stand or mounting space before delivery. Amazon offers room-of-choice delivery and optional unpack-and-haul-away services for an added fee, which can be worth it if you’re navigating stairs or tight corners.

If wall-mounting, verify VESA pattern compatibility and weight ratings for your bracket. For optimal immersion, many home theater installers recommend seating distances of roughly 7 to 10 feet for a 77-inch 4K screen, though personal preference and room layout ultimately rule.

Bottom line: why this 77-inch Sony OLED deal is compelling

This $1,798 price on the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR8B OLED is the kind of early-cycle discount that rarely sticks around. You’re getting a 2025 OLED with strong processing, 120Hz smoothness, PS5-friendly features, and premium design—in a size that genuinely changes how movies, sports, and games feel at home. If a big-screen OLED has been on your list, this is a standout time to buy.